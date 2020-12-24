How to get Johnny Silverhand's arm in Cyberpunk 2077

Johnny Silverhand is the guide to the protagonist in Cyberpunk 2077. Apart from getting assistance in the game, players can actually acquire Johnny's gear by completing various side quests in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to get Johnny Silverhand's hand in Cyberpunk 2077

Apart from the clothing, weapons and cars, players can actually acquire Johnny's arm in Cyberpunk 2077. Players need to complete the main quest "Tapeworm," and then the side quest "Chippin' In".

Once players complete the quest, they need to head over to their inventory and scroll down to the common items, where they will see a cybernetic arm.

Players can click on this arm to equip it. But it shows up as a feeble hologram. This effect can be seen better if the players hop onto a bike and enter the third person view. The hologram of Johnny's arm can be seen. However, this visual can be made better.

All players need to do is head over to the ripper doc closest to them and choose the cyberware they have equipped.

Since the mantis blades and the holowire are thin and light, the cybernetic arm is easily seen with either of these two cyberwares equipped. If players have the gorilla arm or the projectile launcher system on their arms, then the cybernetic arm won't be visible properly ,because the two mentioned cyberwares are thick.

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077 doesn't support any cosmetic upgrades yet. This is probably the only cosmetic upgrade that is present in the game for now.

As it stands, the game is very buggy, and it is also full of glitches. CDPR has issued a statement that these will be patched soon. So players will have to wait and watch if any cosmetic upgrades make their way to the game anytime soon.