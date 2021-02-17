How to get the Jumbo Popcorn emote in Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite's first film festival, "Short Nite," is happening on February 20th. Epic Games is all set to release the Jumbo Popcorn emote a day before that happens.

The Jumbo Popcorn emote is expected to be available in Fortnite's item shop after the emote's release on February 19th. Additionally, it has also been rumored this new emote will be priced at 500 V-Bucks for players to purchase.

Following the release of the new emote's visuals, the player can be seen holding a giant tub of popcorn while staring excitedly towards a light source. The tub of popcorn is so huge that the player is forced to take a seat, resting it on their lap.

The Jumbo Popcorn Emote will be in the shop on February 19! pic.twitter.com/q1RXdvp0hE — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 16, 2021

Jumbo Popcorn emote in Fortnite

The Jumbo Popcorn emote is being introduced by Epic to present additional interactive features to Fortnite's first-ever movie festival. According to the publisher, the entire film festival is supposed to have a runtime of around 30 minutes.

However, all movies featured during the festival will be available for rebroadcasting purposes for 24 hours.

The Short Nite Film Festival in Fortnite will begin on February 20th at 11 AM Pacific Time (12:30 AM IST the next day). Players can rewatch all the movies featured until February 21st at 11 AM Pacific Time.

Based on Epic's official announcement, Short Nite is set to feature some of the most highly acclaimed animated film shorts.

Much like other live events in Fortnite, the Short Nite Film Festival will be conducted on the in-game "Party Royale" island. All the short films will be featured on the big screen so that everyone can enjoy the spectacle at the same time.

The Jumbo Popcorn emote simply allows players to have an even more immersive experience of live events in Fortnite. Given that it's priced at a reasonably low 500 V-Bucks, it seems sure that many players in the community will be looking to grab one as soon as they become available.

However, until February 19th rolls around and the emote is eventually released in Fortnite, the community will have to patiently wait as the Party Royale gears up for the next in-game live event.