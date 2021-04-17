How to get Kelly and Ford for free using Free Fire redeem code

Redeem codes are essentially life-savers for non-spending players in Free Fire as they usually offer various rewards that can otherwise only be obtained by spending diamonds. Garena often releases these 12 characters codes on their social media handles and live streams of the events.

Recently, they released a new redeem code that provides players with several rewards, including two characters — Kelly and Ford — Gold Boxes, and more.

Here is a step-by-step guide for obtaining these characters and the other items via the redeem code.

Obtaining Kelly and Ford using a redeem code in Garena Free Fire

The rewards of the redeem code

Redeem code: G3MKNDD24G9D

Rewards: Ford, Kelly, 3x Gold box, T-shirt town, and Leather Pants (Male)

Users have to use this code quickly as it is valid between April 16th and April 22nd.

Note: All the redeem codes work in the predetermined servers only. The code provided above can be used only by users from the EU or the Europe server. Those players from other regions will encounter the error stating that the code cannot be used on the given server.

The procedure to attain rewards using redeem code is following:

Step 1: Players must first head to the Free Fire rewards redemption site by pressing this link.

Step 2: Then they must log in to their account on the website using – Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, or Huawei ID. This is mandatory as guest users cannot redeem the rewards and therefore have to bind their accounts with any of these platforms.

Enter the Redeem Code in the text field

Step 3: They have to enter the redeem code in the text field and press confirm.

Step 4: Once this is completed successfully, rewards will most likely be sent to the Free Fire accounts of players within 24 hours. They can be collected from the mail section.

Every redeem code has a specified expiration. Once expired, they cannot be used to obtain any rewards, and users will face the following error: “Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed.”

There is no way to deal with this error, and all users can do is wait for new codes to be released.

