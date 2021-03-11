How to get the KN-44 - Golden Talon blueprint for free in COD Mobile Season 2

COD Mobile Season 2 Day of Reckoning has gone live and fans have already begun ranking up their Battle Pass.

The latest blueprint from the Season 2 update that is available to all for free is the KN-44 Golden Talon Blueprint. Getting the blueprint is completely free of charge and involves completing seasonal challenges on COD Mobile. Find all the details required to unlock the KN-44 Golden Talon blueprint right here.

How to get the KN-44 Golden Talon in COD Mobile Season 2

To unlock the KN-44 - Golden Talon players must first complete 7 seasonal challenges in COD Mobile. Most of these challenges are fairly simple and straightforward, and they shouldn't be too time consuming for players.

The challenges and conditions are:

Mission 1 - Defeat 20 enemies with an assault rifle

Mission 2 - Kill 30 enemies with an Assault rifle equipped with recommended equipment (System Recommendation 2, ADS and Control)

Mission 3 - Kill 30 enemies with an assault rifle equipped with any Stock and 4 other attachments

Mission 4 - Kill 30 Enemies with an assault rifle equipped with any Scope and 4 other attachments

Mission 5 - Kill 30 enemies with an assault rifle equipped with any Underbarrel attachment and 4 other attachments

Mission 6 - Kill 30 enemies with AS VAL (Available from Free Battle Pass)

Mission 7 - Kill 30 enemies with AS VAL With 5 attachments

The only potential hiccup that players may face is to complete the last two challenges, as the AS VAL requires players to unlock it first. The AS VAL is unlocked at level 21 of the COD Mobile Season 2 Battle Pass for free, but it could take players a bit of time to get there.

