How to get the Knot of Voidness in Black Myth Wukong

Black Myth Wukong has quickly cemented its legacy thanks to a pantheon of difficult boss fights. While playing, you will feel the difficulty rise with the enemies hitting harder and taking more damage than usual. Without upgrading your equipment and crafting new weapons, your playthrough will get stretched as enemies will be stronger and take longer to die.

To become stronger, players must upgrade their armor, weapons, and spirits for a smoother experience. The Knot of Voidness is the material used for upgrading spirits, which can be frustrating to obtain if you don't know where to find it. This article will cover how to obtain the Knot of Voidness in Black Myth Wukong to upgrade your spirits.

Knot of Voidness In Black Myth Wukong: Location

The Knot of Voidness (Image via GameScience)

During your playthrough, you will come across various enemies that will drop spirits after they are defeated. After you kill an enemy, their spirits will start floating in the air which you can acquire by walking towards it. In the early stages of Black Myth Wukong, it will be impossible to collect these spirits as you first need to talk to an NPC which will then help you acquire the ability to claim the spirits.

Trending

These spirits can be further upgraded, making them an important gameplay component. To upgrade these spirits, you will require a material called the Knot of Voidness which will be available to discover in the final few chapters of Black Myth Wukong. The Knot of Voidness can be obtained by:

1) Keeper's Shrine

You will find various Shrines spread throughout the game where you can rest, access the store, and craft new weapons. The Keeper's Shrine in Chapters 5 and 6 will let you buy the Knot of Voidness from the store, making it a convenient way to obtain the material. However, it is available in limited stock.

2) Defeating difficult bosses

Since you can't obtain Knot of Voidness in the early chapters of Black Myth Wukong, prioritize defeating tough bosses in the later chapters. Downing hard bosses can reward you with the material required to upgrade spirits.

3) Opening chests

During your playthrough, you will find various chests that can be opened to obtain materials. These chests can contain the Knot of Voidness which is rare but also the easiest method.

How to use the Knot of Voidness to upgrade the spirits in Black Myth Wukong

Upgrade spirits using Knot of Voidness (Image via GameScience)

Once you have acquired enough Knot of Voidness in the game, you can use them to upgrade your spirits. However, you will initially require Blood of the Iron Bull to enhance the spirits until they reach a level, where it needs Knot of Voidness to upgrade further. However, before going forward with the upgrade, check whether the upgrade is of any use to avoid wasting your Knot of Voidness.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!