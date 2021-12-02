How to get the Lax Incense in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Lax Incense is a held item in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pearl that affects opponent accuracy.

When a Pokemon is holding the Lax Incense in battle, there is a higher chance that opposing moves will just plain miss. This can be an incredible item to combine with a partner who can boost their evasiveness.

If your plan is to do that in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you will need to find the item. It can be located as a pickup Poke Ball on Route 225 of the Sinnoh region.

Where to find Lax Incense in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

This is where you will find Lax Incense. (Image via ILCA)

There are many items that can only be obtained in the post-game of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Lax Incense falls into that category, as trainers must wait to get their hands on it.

Before it can be found in the game, trainers will need to beat the Champion after besting the Elite Four and complete the Sinnoh Pokedex, which unlocks the National Pokedex.

Diamond Bagel @Bagel_Diamond Theoretical Lowest Accuracy Setup:



Mew:

- Double Team

- Thunder Wave

- Mud-Slap

- Baton Bass



Alolan Sandslash:

Item: Lax Incense

Ability: Snow Cloak

EV's: 252 Hp & Def, 4 Spe

Nature: Impish

- Attract

- Hail

- Aurora Veil

- Seismic Toss



After all of that has been accomplished, head to Snowpoint City and take the boat that travels to the Fight Area. Travel north of the Fight Area once you arrive to Route 225.

As you reach a house, look to the left with two trees that can be Cut. Use the Cut Hidden Machine found in your Poketch on one of the trees to make a path to the other side.

The Poke Ball sitting on the other side is Lax Incense. Approach the item, press A, and it will add the held item to your Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Bag menu.

tppsimulator @tppsimulator lax incense is like Brightpowder lax incense is like Brightpowder

There is just one other benefit to the Lax Incense held item, outside of making opponent moves miss. It does not help a Pokemon evolve, but will help a certain baby Egg be produced.

If you give the Lax Incense to Wobbuffet and breed with it, that will allow the Egg produced to hatch into a Wynaut rather than hatching into just another Wobbuffet in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider