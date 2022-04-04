How to get Liquid Cooling in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a Looter Shooter spin-off from the Borderlands series. As such, players will be running, gunning, and finding lots of loot.

Even though it is a D&D-inspired fantasy world, there are still plenty of guns that players can find that have some rather interesting effects. One of these weapons is called Liquid Cooling, a pistol that thrives off of critical hits. Here's where players can get it.

How players can get Liquid Cooling in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Players will find Liquid Cooling, a Legendary Pistol manufactured by Skulldugger, to be an interesting addition to their arsenol. Since this item is manufactured by Skulldugger, it has an unlimited magazine size, but can overheat in use. Liquid Cooling's effect does not let it overheat when scoring critical hits, so players hitting a lot of criticals can fire this weapon for an extremely long time.

Obtaining the Liquid Cooling Pistol in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Players can begin searching for this gun after they have completed the "Ballad of Bones" quest inside the Wargtooth Shallows. After completing the quest, they can head through the area ahead until they reach an obelisk.

Obelisk's mini-boss is named Lissa, and players are able to fight this Naga miniboss over and over again once they clear it the first time, which is the best place to farm the gun.

The best strategy for farming the boss for Liquid Cooling

Players who want to farm this boss will want to ensure that they bring a weapon capable of dealing with armor (poison damage) as well as a source of cold damage to the skeletons.

This is because Lissa's armor (yellow bar) will take extra damage from poison damage, and the skeletons will be hurt more by cold damage. Players who bring these two damage types will have an easier time.

A great spell for farming for Liquid Cooling

Players looking for a reliable source of two types of damage that can make farming multiple bosses easier (Zomboss especially) should look for the Legendary Spell Twister. This spell shoots a spiraling beam of two damage types.

In this case, players would want poison and cold damage. This would cover both damage types in a single spell, and players could use whichever weapon they wanted.

Increasing Loot Luck in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Finally, players will want to do all that they can to increase their Loot Luck stats. This stat increases the chance that players will find epic and legendary quality items.

Players can increase their Loot Luck by finding the Lucky Dice scattered throughout the world, playing on higher Chaos levels, and activating the Shrine of Aaron G (RNG). This should help players find legendaries much more easily.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar