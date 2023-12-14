How to get Lock Picks in Merge Mansion

Merge Mansion requires you to renovate various sections of Maddie’s dilapidated family estate, which has been neglected for years. The developer of the matching puzzle game, Metacore Games Oy, consistently releases updates that introduce new areas and events to the title. Among these additions is Charlie's Hideout.

Charlie's Hideout is the 29th area of Merge Mansion and has multiple new merge chains, including Lock Picks, the Magnifier, and more. You need plenty of these items to restore this section and progress to the Dining Room.

This article provides a comprehensive overview of how to procure Lock Picks and their source.

A detailed guide to obtaining Lock Picks in Merge Mansion

You can obtain Lock Picks from the Basic Lock Pick Set (Level 7) in Merge Mansion. The source will randomly drop a Beginner Lock Pick and Starter Lock Pick, which, depending on the requirements of the hand, can be merged multiple times.

The Multi Tool Lock Pick is the highest stage of Lock Picks (Image via Play Games / YouTube)

The numerous merge stages of the Lock Pick are outlined below:

Level 1 – Beginner Lock Pick

Level 2 – Starter Lock Picks

Level 3 – Primary Lock Picks

Level 4 – Hook Lock Picks

Level 5 – Lock Pick Key Ring

Level 6 – Multi Tool Lock Pick

You cannot go any further with the Multi Tool Lock Pick except for the missions in the area.

How to get a Basic Lock Pick Set in Merge Mansion

The Basic Lock Pick Set is the highest level of the Nuts and Bolts merge chain, which begins with a Hexagon Nut. You must start by collecting drops from Charlie’s Kit and merging them to obtain the item in question.

You will have to merge Hexagon Nuts to get the Basic Lock Pick Set (Image via Play Games / YouTube)

The various merge stages of Nuts and Bolts are as follows:

Level 1 – Hexagon Nuts

Level 2 – Hexagon Bolts

Level 3 – Spiral Screw

Level 4 – Spiral Hooks

Level 5 – Hex Keys

Level 6 – Lock Pick Framework

Level 7 – Basic Lock Pick Set

You can collect a total of three drops from the Basic Lock Pick Set. It will then revert to Lock Pick Framework (Level 6), and you can once again merge it to reach the next stage.

How do you get Charlie’s Kit in Merge Mansion?

Charlie’s Kit is a source item in Merge Mansion that you can acquire after completing the task in Hideout. It cannot be merged further and thus has no additional levels.

You can receive Nut and Bolts (besides Magnifier) randomly at an interval of four hours, with the possibility to stack up to four recharges with a drop of 20 each.