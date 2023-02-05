How to get a Love Letter in Merge Mansion

The advent of the new Valentine's Day 2023 event in the Merge Mansion has infused a sense of excitement and revitalized the game. With the event, players are met with a new set of matching puzzles where they must merge new items to complete missions and earn Valentine's Day Points.

You can subsequently trade these previously acquired points to get several attractive decorations for the mansion. Despite the added excitement, the arrival of the new event has also confused as players are uncertain about new sources and items like Love Letter.

A detailed guide to getting a Love Letter in Merge Mansion for Valentine's Day 2023 event

Unlike regular items, you cannot create Love Letters in the Merge Mansion. Instead, you can obtain these as a reward for completing several tasks in the ongoing Valentine's Day 2023 event. It is part of some of the earlier tasks and is not very difficult to obtain.

On top of this, you may also purchase a Love Letter in the Merge Mansion from the Shop when it is offered as part of the Flash Sale. However, in this case, you will have to shell out some Coins or Gems to acquire them.

Acquiring a Love Letter is important as it drops the Drive-in Theatre, which is required for further missions. It does not provide drops immediately, and you will have to merge it multiple times to take it up to level 3 to receive drops.

The merging stages of the Love Letter in the game are as follows:

The three stages of Love Letter in the popular game (Image via CaroGamesNL / YouTube)

Level 1 – Love Letter (I)

– Love Letter (I) Level 2 – Love Letter (II)

– Love Letter (II) Level 3 – Love Letter (III)

It can provide 12 drops, including Hourglass, and will subsequently be destroyed. In addition, Love Letters may also be available on the merge board in the Cobwebbed condition, and you may dust it to obtain the item. However, this will require Gems, the game's premium currency, and it is not advisable to go down this route.

What is Date Night Adventure in the Merge Mansion?

Date night Adventure is an item in the Merge Mansion that has been added as part of Valentine's Event 2023. It has five levels starting with the Drive-in Theater, which is dropped from Love Letters to Helicopter Ride. As mentioned previously, it is required to complete the missions.

The merging stages for Date Night Adventure are as follows:

You can merge Drive-in Theatre to create several items (Image via CaroGamesNL / YouTube)

Level 1 – Drive-in Theatre (dropped from Love Letter)

– Drive-in Theatre (dropped from Love Letter) Level 2 – Bungee Jumping

– Bungee Jumping Level 3 – Carnival Carousel

– Carnival Carousel Level 4 – Ferris Wheel

– Ferris Wheel Level 5 – Helicopter Ride

You can level it up based on the requirements of the particular task. You may also find these items as Cobwebbed while starting the event that can be dusted using Gems. However, this is not advisable.

