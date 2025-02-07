How to get Magma in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features a variety of biomes for players to explore. They will often stumble upon resources that can be used to craft important quest-related items. There are plenty of crafting materials in the game, and more are added through expansions. The Storybook Vale DLC adds Magma as a new resource. It comes under the Gems category and can be acquired by mining specific biomes.

Keep in mind that this material can only be collected by players who own the Storybook Vale expansion. This article will cover everything you need to know about getting Magma in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to acquire Magma in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Mythopia (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Quick Tips)

Every Gem in Disney Dreamlight Valley is found in specific biomes. The same applies to Magma. This resource can be acquired in Mythopia by mining for it using your Pickaxe. To make your hunt easier, try destroying the rocks that have orange crystals lodged in them. Mythopia consists of the following regions:

Elysian Fields

Fiery Plains

Statue's Shadow

Mount Olympus

While mining for Magma in Mythopia, you will realize that you are also coming across Rubies and Gold Nuggets. This is because this biome is home to other resources as well. It is advised to bring along a companion with a mining role to increase the amount of Magma you get on every successful hit.

How to use Magma in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Magma can be sold for 400 Star Coins (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Quick Tips)

Magma is primarily used to craft items such as the Madrigal Family Door. It also needs five Gold Ingots, 500 Storybook Magic, five Lightning Spice, and five Gravel. Other than crafting, you will also need this material during the Mythic Restoration quest.

Keep in mind that if you are running low on money, you can sell Magma to earn 400 Star Coins. There is also a shiny variant of this Gem, which is harder to come by because of its low drop rate. However, it sells for 1,600 Star Coins in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

