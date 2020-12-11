How to get Mantis Blades in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 allows players to not only modify their personalities and looks, but also custom weapons embedded into V's body.

Mantis Blades is a weapon which players can embed into their bodies with the help of a "ripperdoc," preferably Viktor. However, these Mantis Blades require a rather substantial amount of "eddies" as well as "street cred" to unlock.

The best way to earn "street cred" and "eddies" in Cyberpunk 2077 is by completing various quests in the game. However, the necessary amounts required to unlock the Mantis Blades and get them embedded into V's body, can take a while for players to achieve.

Nevertheless, the Mantis Blades are a lethal addition to V's arsenal, especially at melee range, where it can dish out massive amounts of damage.

Here's everything that Cyberpunk 2077 players need to know about the Mantis Blades.

Mantis Blades in Cyberpunk 2077

It is extremely important for players to note that Cyberpunk 2077 has been designed in such a manner that simply unlocking a weapon does not allow the player to use it at its full potential. Players need to prepare their character's combat style by investing attribute points and skill points to the Skill Tree present in Cyberpunk 2077.

There is even a specific perk allotted to increase the damage caused by Mantis Blades. Apart from that, players are also advised to invest more points into the Body and Reflex attributes, which further enhance V's ability for melee combat.

Mantis Blades require 16,000 eddies and a minimum of 20 Street Cred to unlock. These weapons are also useful for inflicting a bleeding effect when performing a "strong-attack" on an enemy, thereby making it one of the most lethal melee weapons in Cyberpunk 2077, if the character wielding them has the favourable build on their skill tree.

For players looking to produce some stylish combat with powerful attacks, the Mantis Blades are arguably one of the best weapon choices.

The Mantis Blades are definitely one of the most sought-after melee weapons in Cyberpunk 2077, and it is expected that multiple players will shape their skill trees to use these blades effectively.