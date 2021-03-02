How to get the Marigold (Female Midas) skin in Fortnite

There have been rumors of a Female Midas coming to Fortnite for a while now, and it has finally come true. The Marigold skin in Fortnite arrived in the game after the Fortnite 15.50 update and it looks elegant.

The Female Midas Fortnite skin came in a bundle which is known as the Golden Touch bundle, and the Female Midas Fortnite skin looks exactly the way fans speculated it would look like.

How to get the Female Midas Fortnite skin?

As mentioned before, the Female Midas Fortnite skin, also known as the Marigold skin, is available as part of the Golden Touch Bundle. The entire bundle comes with a set of golden swords as pickaxes, a back bling known as the Golden Gambit back bling.

Both the Marigold Female Midas Fortnite skin and the Gold Gambit back bling have an edit style. The skin can turn completely golden in one of the styles. At the time of writing this article, the Female Midas Fortnite skin wasn't available in the item shop. However, since it was leaked, this Epic rarity should be available in the item shop soon enough.

The price also isn't known for now, but as is the case with all bundles, this bundle may be priced at around 2200 V-Bucks in the game. The most interesting part about this skin is that the Female Midas Fortnite skin comes with its own challenges. Completing these challenges will grant players V-Bucks. Players stand a chance to earn a total of 1500 V-Bucks provided they purchase the bundle.

For now, this is all the information that is available with respect to the Female Midas Fortnite skin. Since the current season of Fortnite ends in another two weeks, the bundle may come out in the item shop within the 15 March or maybe after the 16 March, once the new season begins. However, given the fact that this is the last update in the game for this season, the chances of this skin being available in Fortnite next week is considerably higher.

The internet is wondering if this skin may turn out to be a free skin in the game, but that isn't the case. Players stand to earn V-Bucks in the game from completing the challenges, which will return a part of the price of the bundle to the players. This will make the Marigold Female Fortnite skin a discounted skin, rather than a free skin in Fortnite.