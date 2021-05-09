The Mask of Pleasure in Resident Evil Village is one of four items that players need to gather to open the door of Castle Dimitrescu and continue their journey.

Among all the masks, the Mask of Pleasure is perhaps the hardest one to acquire, as players first need to obtain a key, then dodge Lady Dimitrescu patrolling the perimeter, make it up the staircase into the Hall of Pleasure, and finally solve a puzzle to exit the room.

Soo... when can I move in to Dimitrescu castle? #ResidentEvilVillage pic.twitter.com/X7WMsCCC1R — Michelle (@RckrBelle) May 8, 2021

While this may seem like a difficult task, if timed perfectly players should have no problem completing it. Here's how to obtain the Mask of Pleasure in Resident Evil Village

How to get the Mask of Pleasure in Resident Evil Village

Follow this step-wise guide to easily obtain the Mask of Pleasure in Resident Evil Village.

Step 1

To start, players will need to find Dimitrescu’s Key. To do that, players will have to sweat through the game until they exit the wine cellar via the Distillery and arrive on the terrace.

From this location, players can enter Dimitrescu’s Chamber. Once inside the chamber, players will need to explore the place to find the key. The key should be hanging on the candelabra on the wall.

Dimitrescu’s Key location (Image via YouTube, Trophygamers)

Step 2

Once collected, players need to go back to the Main Hall, run past Lady Dimitrescu, up the staircase and take the first turn right, and keep running straight till they reach a door with a face on it.

Happy Mother's Day to Lady Dimitrescu, who we all look up to pic.twitter.com/h3PtPnVjMe — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 9, 2021

After passing through the door, players need to follow the passageway and go straight towards the door with the golden emblem and use the Dimitrescu Key on it to enter the Hall of Pleasure.

The Hall of Pleasure (Image via YouTube, Abyx Gaming)

Step 3

Players should avoid picking up the Mask of Pleasure just yet, because something has to be put on the statue where the mask was, before the Hall of Pleasure can be exited.

To find a replacement for the Mask of Pleasure, players need to crawl through the fireplace to the right of the statue and proceed to make their way into the armory. Once inside the room, to the left of the wall with a hole in it, players will find an animal skull mounted on the wall.

Pick up the Mounted Animal Skull (Image via YouTube, Abyx Gaming)

Once picked up, examine it and remove the bolt at the back, which will free the skull from the mount and can be placed on the statue after the Mask of Pleasure has been removed. Now players can freely exit the Hall of Pleasure to continue to escape the castle.

