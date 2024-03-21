How to get the Merregon Potion in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 is considered one of those rare games that, even after a decade, will be filled with secrets and mysteries. One such mystery discovered is the Merregon potion. Brewed by a hellish spawn, this extremely rare potion befuddles your enemies. Many players have dedicated countless hours to playing Baldur's Gate 3 without even knowing there is a secret Merregon in Act 2 that can give them a special potion.

In this guide, we will look at how to get your hands on Merregon Potion, the rarest potion in Baldur's Gate 3.

How to obtain Merregon Potion in Baldur's Gate 3

After you resolve the Gnome situation in the Grymforge and ideally kill the iron giant, Grym, in its domain, you will proceed to Act 2, set in the Shadowlands. If you are facing trouble, you can look at the best Baldur's Gate 3 tips and tricks to reach Act 2.

Once a lush and thriving town, the place is now cursed by an elf general, Ketheric Thorm, who made a deal with the God of Death to bring back his beloved.

While venturing deep into this shadow-cursed land, you will find the Grand Mausoleum. After encountering the scheming Devil, Raphael, at its entrance, goes inside to discover an ungrounded Shar temple.

Here, you can find the Hoarding Merregon in Yurgir's chamber in the Gauntlet of Shar. It serves as the Orthon's quartermaster and can be initially found taking part in Yurgir's ambush or lounging beside a campfire at specific coordinates X: -664 Y: -760.

To get the rare potion from him, you must successfully use Detect Thoughts on the Hoarding Merregon. This action will reveal that this Hellspawn is responsible for taming and taking care of Yurgir’s pet displacer beast. True to its name, this Merregon likes to hoard items and gear he loots from corpses littered around the temple.

The right dialogue to choose. (Image via YouTube/Toyhouze || Larian Studios)

Choose the dialogue 'I am to tend to your master's beast now. Give me the potions' to let the Merregon know you are now in charge of tending to the Displacer Beast. It will prompt a dice roll, but if you succeed, the Merregon will give you five Merregon Potions, which can be thrown to befuddle enemies. This implies that the displacer beast was charmed against her wishes, making Yurgir a little more sad and vile than he already is.

After the dialogue with the Merregon, you will receive the Merregon Potions, consumable items that can be thrown using the Throw action. These potions are brewed by the Merregons to charm a displacer beast, although this batch may be weaker and only befuddle the minds of foes.

Befuddling enemies is extremely useful during combat, so having five of these potions will give you the edge in various encounters.