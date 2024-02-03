How to get metal scraps in Enshrouded

You’ll require plenty of metal scraps in Enshrouded to craft gears and tools. Collecting metal scraps is especially important during the early game as you need to build a Forge with it as well. Having a Forge further enables you to craft metal sheets, which are needed to build advanced weapons and armory in Enshrouded, such as the Grappling Hook.

Metal Scraps in Enshrouded can be procured in three different ways. In this article, we will walk you through all possible means to get metal scraps in the game.

Where to get metal scraps in Enshrouded?

Metal Scraps are scattered throughout the world of Enshrouded. One rudimentary method of collecting them is to break anything metallic in the game. This includes various items such as metal cages, metal pods, and barrels, amongst others.

Unlike other survival games, collecting metal scraps doesn’t come easy in Enshrouded. They are only dropped when you kill a certain kind of enemy called Scavengers. You may also come across metal scraps in Enshrouded if you loot a Scavenger camp.

Scavengers are humanoid enemies that reside in camps outside of the Shrouds, plaguing the landscape. Once you clear a Scavenger camp, break everything metallic in nature to get yourself some metal scraps. Everything from tables to barrels inside Scavenger camps may fetch you metal scraps.

Besides Scavenger camps, the only other place where you will get metal scraps in Enshrouded is a dungeon named Cinder Vault. This is the first dungeon that players get to explore in Enshrouded.

Destroying the metal pods inside the dungeon vault will fetch you some metal scraps. In fact, the southern room inside Cinder Vault, where the pods are located, is the location where players start their adventure in the first place.

The above-mentioned metal pods re-spawn over time. Therefore, you can choose to farm them infinitely in the early game. You will get to smash up to four metals every time you give a re-visit. This is a great way to farm metal scraps in the early game of Enshrouded

The only downside to this method is that the metal pods have high HP, and it takes quite a beating to break them.

We hope this guide on how to farm metal scraps in Enshrouded helps. Tune in to Sportskeeda for more guides on Enshrouded and to stay updated with the gaming world.