How to get Moonton tenth anniversary rewards in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Moonton Games, the company behind Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) is currently celebrating its 10th anniversary. This celebration marks a significant milestone for the organization and promises to enhance the gaming experience of MLBB players.

The MOBA title, which was originally released in 2016, has become a global sensation over the years. Designed specifically for mobile devices, MLBB has captivated millions of players worldwide with its engaging gameplay and competitive spirit.

Festivities for Moonton's tenth anniversary kicked off last month, offering players a plethora of rewards and in-game activities. The latest events to celebrate the anniversary were launched on August 23, 2024.

In this article, we will delve into the anniversary rewards and the schedule in detail.

Tenth-anniversary rewards in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

The makers of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang have kickstarted a series of exciting events from August 23, 2024. From August 23, 2024, to August 24, 2024, players will be able to choose any hero of their liking and enter the battle arena. The developers have confirmed that all heroes along with 125 skins will be available during this period.

Moonton has confirmed that during the limited edition event, players will also be able to grab 25 exclusive Epic skins that have been included with the 125 skins. Players will have the chance to receive a random epic skin for free, including popular skins such as Moskov's "Blood Spear" and Nana's "Mech Maiden."

To get a free skin, players will have to log in regularly from August 23, 2024, to September 8, 2024. Once they have logged in, they will be assigned tasks and challenges that must be completed to win a free Epic skin.

The anniversary celebration is bound to bring delight to all MLBB players around the world, since they will have a chance to take part in different challenges and earn rewards to celebrate the festivities.

With such an array of rewards and events, Moonton's tenth anniversary celebration in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang promises to be an unforgettable experience for all players. Don't miss out on the opportunity to claim exclusive skins, participate in thrilling activities, and enjoy the blockbuster MOBA like never before.

For all the latest updates on Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, keep following Sportskeeda.

