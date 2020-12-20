How to get the "Nazare Itsumade" secret bike in Cyberpunk 2077

The "Nazare Itsumade" is a hidden bike that can be acquired by players after completing a secret quest called "The Highwayman" in Cyberpunk 2077.

This hidden bike is one of the rarest bikes in the game not only because of the secret quest it is hidden behind but also because it is one of the very few Tyger Claw bikes which a player can obtain for free. The Nazare Itsumade in Cyberpunk 2077 flaunts a menacing face-like look along with flashy stickers across its body.

The Nazare Itsumade bike in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

In order to obtain the Nazare Itsumade for free, players will need to complete The Highwayman quest which has no pre-listed instructions or guidelines. Given that many players are finding the process to be tricky, here's a step-by-step guide on how to complete The Highwayman secret quest and unlock the Nazare Itsumade hidden bike in Cyberpunk 2077.

Nazare Itsumade secret bike in Cyberpunk 2077

In order to acquire to complete The Highwayman quest in Cyberpunk 2077, players need to follow a series of steps which will eventually reward them with the Nazare Itsumade bike. The steps that a player needs to follow are:

To begin The Highwayman quest, players need to head over to the edge of Santo Domingo in Rancho Coronado. Over here, players can find a garage behind the gun store in Cyberpunk 2077.

Upon entering the garage, players get to trigger a cutscene with Johnny Silverhand over a destroyed bike. In the same garage, players can also find a laptop.

Players need to interact with this laptop and read the message on it. This will present players with an image of Josie and James which is the first clue for The Highwayman quest.

The image is taken in a certain spot on Night City that requires players a lot of exploration to find. However, since this is a guide, the image represents a location along the main highway in Japantown.

There are several fast travel points located near this spot such as Japantown West, Sagan & Diamond, and the Cherry Blossom Market. Upon exploring the region near the bridge connecting Japantown with Little China in Cyberpunk 2077, players will be able to find James sitting on the bench from the image.

Players are also advised to note the date written beneath the sticker on the bench that James is sitting on as this number serves as a code later on in the quest.

After interacting with James, players need to head over to the fast travel point on Metro: Glem North in Heywood. Players need to start heading east from the fast travel point until they find a vending machine next to a drop-off point. Players are advised to use the scan feature in Cyberpunk 2077 to find the spot swiftly.

Upon scanning the pavement near the vending machine, players will find spatters of human blood. Right next to the blood, there's an alleway. This alleyway is where players will be able to find Josie's body.

After a cutscene with Johnny, players need to head back to James where he was found previously. James will confirm that Josie had hidden the Nazare Itsumade bike somewhere northside of the All Foods Plant.

Players can fast travel to the All Food Plant as it is where players had one of the first quests in Cyberpunk 2077 with Jackie. After reaching the All Food Plant, players need to look around and search for a wall with the image of a White Horse on it.

Next to the wall with the image of a White horse, players will find a garage door that is blocked with coded security. The code to this door is the date which was found on the bench that James was sitting on, i.e. 0214.

Once the entire process has been completed and the code has been entered, the gate opens for the player to claim the Nazare Itsumade bike for free. It even appears in the list of vehicles that V can summon at any time.