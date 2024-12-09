How to get the Wehrmacht uniform in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The recently released Xbox title Indiana Jones and the Great Circle offers a lot of content including different costumes and outfits. These outfits can be obtained and equipped as one progresses through the game.

However, these are not just cosmetic items, as the correct outfit in the proper place can work as the perfect disguise to get you out of trouble.

Since Wehrmacht soldiers are a pretty common enemy in the game, it makes sense to get a Wehrmacht outfit to disguise yourself. Read on to learn how you can get this outfit.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: How to get the Wehrmacht outfit

After entering Gizeh, you will have to progress the narrative for a while to unlock free roam. Once you get the ability to move around the map as you wish, you need to look for a large train track. This track is located on the upper half of the map and runs from East to West. After locating this track, head over to its western end and you will find a building next to the railway platform.

The Wehrmacht uniform will help you get into Nazi base camps easily (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Even though the main entry to this building is locked, there is another way to get in. Make your way to the eastern side of this building and then climb up using your whip. Inside, you will encounter a Nazi soldier that you need to eliminate. Once this is done, go down the ladder nearby to get the Wehrmacht outfit.

Now that you have the Wehrmacht uniform, you can get past Nazi soldiers easily. Moreover, with this outfit, you will also get the Wehrmacht Key which can be used to get into multiple Nazi bases that are full of valuables.

If you are facing troubles unlocking the Wehrmacht chest, check out this guide.

For more such guides on Indiana Jones and Great Circle, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

