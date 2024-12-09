  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • How to get the Wehrmacht uniform in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

How to get the Wehrmacht uniform in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Feb 14, 2025 19:27 GMT
You need to look for the uniform in Gizeh (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
You need to look for the uniform in Gizeh (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The recently released Xbox title Indiana Jones and the Great Circle offers a lot of content including different costumes and outfits. These outfits can be obtained and equipped as one progresses through the game.

Ad

However, these are not just cosmetic items, as the correct outfit in the proper place can work as the perfect disguise to get you out of trouble.

Since Wehrmacht soldiers are a pretty common enemy in the game, it makes sense to get a Wehrmacht outfit to disguise yourself. Read on to learn how you can get this outfit.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: How to get the Wehrmacht outfit

After entering Gizeh, you will have to progress the narrative for a while to unlock free roam. Once you get the ability to move around the map as you wish, you need to look for a large train track. This track is located on the upper half of the map and runs from East to West. After locating this track, head over to its western end and you will find a building next to the railway platform.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
The Wehrmacht uniform will help you get into Nazi base camps easily (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
The Wehrmacht uniform will help you get into Nazi base camps easily (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Even though the main entry to this building is locked, there is another way to get in. Make your way to the eastern side of this building and then climb up using your whip. Inside, you will encounter a Nazi soldier that you need to eliminate. Once this is done, go down the ladder nearby to get the Wehrmacht outfit.

Ad

Now that you have the Wehrmacht uniform, you can get past Nazi soldiers easily. Moreover, with this outfit, you will also get the Wehrmacht Key which can be used to get into multiple Nazi bases that are full of valuables.

If you are facing troubles unlocking the Wehrmacht chest, check out this guide.

For more such guides on Indiana Jones and Great Circle, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

Also read:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी