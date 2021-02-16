How to get the new Elite Duo bundle from Prestige Box in Free Fire

Garena's Free Fire has managed to attract a huge user base by packing diverse in-game features like skins, challenges, luck royales and more. All of these elements complement the game's popular battle royale format.

Garena has now unveiled yet another Legendary Skin Bundle called the Elite Duo Bundle. The newly introduced bundle features one male and one female outfit. The blue and silver esthetics of the bundle, alongside the techy animation, carry a futuristic vibe.

The Elite Duo Bundle is available in the Prestige Box. Unboxing one Prestige Box can cost a total of 25 diamonds.

It is important to note that opening a single Prestige Box does not guarantee the Elite Duo Bundle. It all solely depends on your luck.

Players can get the Elite Bundle outfit in exchange for Prestige Tokens

Other than the outfits, players also have the chance to receive 1/2/3/5/10 Prestige Tokens by opening the Prestige Case. If players manage to bag at least 60 Prestige Tokens by opening multiple Prestige Cases, they can redeem it for either of the outfits from the Elite Duo Bundle.

If players are lucky enough, they will get the outfits within a few tries. If not, they can always redeem the collected Prestige Tokens.

Steps to get the Elite Duo Bundle in Free Fire

To make it easier for our readers, here are the steps that they can follow to get their hands on the Elite Duo Bundle:

Step 1: Visit the Free Fire Store and go to Crates.

Step 2: Select the Elite Duo Bundle and click on Purchase. Players should make sure that they top-up enough diamonds to at least open a few cases.

Step 3: Keep opening as many cases as possible. With each opening, players should keep an eye on the number of Prestige Tokens they have bagged in order to redeem for either outfit.

The Elite Duo Bundle was added to Free Fire on the 15th of February and will be available in the store through the Prestige Case until the 21st of February.