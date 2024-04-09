How to get new Street Urchin cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Devsisters is set to release the April 9 update and introduce a new Street Urchin cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom, along with many other additions, such as the Cuckoo Town Square event, Strawberry Crepe Cookie's Magic Candy, and a few changes in the in-game Decor Shop. The update's features have been revealed in the title's discord server, and as it looks, these additions will enhance players' gaming experience.

Since the new cookie is about to be released in the game, you might be wondering how you can obtain her, and this article will discuss the same, along with other details.

How to unlock the Street Urchin cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Obtaining the new Street Urchin cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom will require your Toppings and Skill Powders' investment. To increase your chances of unlocking the new cookie, draw them right after she arrives in the game. Furthermore, try to unlock Street Urchin from her specialized Cookie Gacha to increase your chances of unlocking her.

Street Urchin cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom explained

An Epic entity and a bike rider, Street Urchin cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom is a Bomber cookie skilled with Ride or Crumble ability. Until now, she was an NPC, introduced in the Come Together! Cuckoo Town Square update on March 27, 2024 (GMT+9). Moreover, an irksome group named Pointy Punks often associate themselves with Street Urchin.

The cookie can ride her bike onto enemies, inflicting lethal damage, Stun, and extra splash damage, given the target is affected by Burn. If Street Urchin's critical hit percentage (CRIT) increases, she can cause Burn and Fire-type damage implication debuff to her targets.

Her Fire-type damage increases if she or her allies are inflicted with Burn. Furthermore, while using her skills, the cookie won't be affected by any interrupting effects.

It's worth mentioning that "street urchin" is slang for a child who grows up homeless in a city, which suggests the origin story of Street Urchin Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

What are the other features of the April 9 update in Cookie Run: Kingdom

1) Spiky Tornado Race

This event asks you to finish missions for each difficulty level and, in turn, yield rewards. Note that you can repeatedly clear these missions.

2) Strawberry Crepe Cookie's Cakeshop

Strawberry Crepe Cookie will introduce a cake shop in the Town Square to accumulate cookie ingredient data. Helping them in this regard and decorating cakes for cookies will reward you with Sweet n' Shiny Strawberry coins. Also, receiving Satisfaction Hearts from cookies will yield more of these coins.

After this, you can redeem these Sweet n' Shiny Strawberry coins with any item at the Strawberry Coin Shop.

3) Strawberry Crepe Cookie's Magic Candy

This new addition will allow the Strawberry Crepe cookie to push away enemies, decrease their movement speed, and cause Stun. Furthermore, it will allow the cookie to put damage resist buff and HP shields to themselves and two other allies with the highest ATK.

