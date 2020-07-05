COD Mobile: How to get a nuclear bomb in the game

Players can unlock the ability to drop nuclear bombs after reaching level 20 in COD Mobile.

Securing a killstreak of 20 in multiplayer mode is mandatory to acquire a nuclear bomb.

Nishant FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature

SHARE

How to get a nuclear bomb in COD Mobile (Picture Courtesy: u/Username24712|Reddit)

COD Mobile has many features inspired by the Call of Duty series, making it one of the most exciting games available for smartphones. The game has several modes that the players can choose to play.

One of the features taken from mainstream COD games is the ability to drop nuclear bombs or nukes.

What is a nuclear bomb in COD Mobile?

A nuclear bomb, also known as a tactical nuke is a kill streak reward in COD Mobile. With a nuclear bomb, players can wipe out the entire opponent team. The ability to drop nukes is unlocked after reaching level 20 in COD Mobile. However, nukes can be used only in the multiplayer mode.

How to use nuclear bombs in COD Mobile?

In order to use a nuclear bomb in the game, players need to achieve a killstreak of 20. That means they would have to kill 20 enemies in a multiplayer match without dying. It is not an easy feat to achieve for some players. They would have to grind hard to be able to get a nuclear bomb in COD Mobile.

If players are able to maintain a kill streak of 20 without dying, they unlock the option to drop a nuke upon the enemy team. However, the Scorestreak kills won't count. So the players would have to complete 20 kills except the kills obtained from Scorestreaks.

It is not impossible to drop a nuclear bomb, but the players need to have a high skill level. They need to concentrate and play safely throughout the match if they wish to attain a 20 killstreak.

Dropping a nuclear bomb would reward the team with 5 points since it eliminates all the players of the enemy team.

Also Read: COD Mobile: 5 best guns in the game in 2020