How to get Outrider Arctic in COD Mobile

Characters have become an intriguing aspect in various games, and COD Mobile is no exception. The developers add different characters or skins to the game regularly. Not all characters are free, however, and most can be obtained from crates and the battle pass, which requires CP to be purchased.

One of the characters which players can get for free in the game is the Outrider Arctic, and we talk about how to get this skin in COD Mobile.

How to get the Outrider Arctic character in COD Mobile?

It can be claimed by just linking the Call of Duty account in the game. Here are the steps that players have to follow to connect their accounts.

Step 1: Create a Call of Duty account by visiting the official website. Players can also click here to go to the site.

Step 2: Open the game and click on the Settings icon present on the top of the screen.

Step 3: Press the Link button, present beside the Default button on the top. If players have already linked one of their accounts, the link button will be replaced by a '+' sign.

Link Social Account

Step 4: A page opens, where players will have to log in to the Call of Duty account that they had created earlier.

Step 5: After the account is linked, the Outrider Arctic skin will be sent to the in-game mail; and can be claimed character from there.

In-game mail

How to equip the Outrider Arctic skin?

Users can follow the given steps to equip the character for the multiplayer mode:

Step 1: Open the multiplayer loadout present on the main screen of COD Mobile.

Step 2: Press on the Soldier option and select the Outrider Arctic character.

Step 3: Click on the Equip button.

To equip the character for the battle royale mode, players will have to follow a similar procedure. They will need to fit it from the battle royale loadout.