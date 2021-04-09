How to get Paleolithic Bundle, Phantom Bear Bundle, Diamond Royale Vouchers for free using Free Fire redeem codes

Free Fire redeem codes are a great way for players to get exclusive in-game items at no cost. Since most players cannot afford to spend money on diamonds, which are the currency required to buy items in Free Fire, they often turn to these codes to obtain things like crates, costumes and bundles in the game.

Redeem codes are periodically released by Garena on their official social media handles or live streams when certain milestones are accomplished.

This article provides players with a guide on how to get the Paleolithic Bundle, the Phantom Bear Bundle, Diamond Royale Vouchers and more using redeem codes.

Also read: Gaming Tamizhan's Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Obtaining Paleolithic Bundle, Phantom Bear Bundle, Diamond Royale Vouchers and more in Free Fire

Star General's Backpack

Here is a list of redeem codes that players can use to get the above-mentioned items:

Advertisement

FF65HAZ8KG8H - Star General's Backpack (Indonesia Server)

Paleolithic Bundle

FF7MUY4ME6SC - Paleolithic Bundle (Indonesia Server)

The various rewards, including the Phantom Bear Bundle

SARG886AV5GR - Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle (India Server)

Advertisement

Diamond Royale Voucher

REYJC692CEWL - Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale, and Incubator voucher (NA/SAC/US Server)

(Note: These redeem codes can only be used by players from the specified servers. Players outside these regions will face an error message when they try to use them.)

Also read: A_S Gaming vs Ajjubhai (Total Gaming): Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

How to obtain rewards using Free Fire redeem codes

Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed from the official rewards redemption website.

Players can follow the steps given below to use redeem codes and get rewards:

Step 1: First, players have to visit the rewards redemption site. They can use the link provided below to do so.

Website: Click here

Advertisement

Log in via any of the methods

Step 2: Next, they must log in via any of the following methods – Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter.

Note: Players cannot use the redeem codes with a guest account. They are required to bind their Free Fire account with any of the above apps or websites to do so.

Step 3: After logging in, players have to type in the redeem code in the text field and tap on the confirm button.

Enter the code and tap on the 'Confirm' button

Step 4: Once the redemption procedure is completed, the rewards will be sent to the player within 24 hours.

The rewards can be collected directly from the in-game mail section. All currency-based rewards will be credited to the player's account automatically.

If a player encounters an error while using a redeem code, it probably means that the code has expired or cannot be used in a particular region.

There is no way to get around this error. All players can do is wait for a new set of redeem codes to be released by Garena.

Advertisement

Also read: El Gato’s Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank, and more