How to get more Peg-E tokens in Monopoly Go for free

The Prize Drop event in Scopely’s highly social title, Monopoly Go, invites tycoons to gather Peg-E tokens and play the pinball-like minigame for greater rewards. Peg-E is Mr. Monopoly’s robot that appears in the game with the Prize Drop event from time to time.

However, the tokens are scarce, making it harder for players. If you are facing the same problems, this article will help you with tips to get more Peg-E tokens.

A complete guide to getting more Peg-E tokens in Monopoly Go for free

Since the Prize Drop event will be ending on December 8, 2023, players are rushing to find more Peg-E tokens for the event.

Event/Tournaments

Here is the list of rewards for the Prize Drop event (Image via Scopely)

Participating in different events and tournaments is the best way to earn Peg-E tokens in Monopoly Go for free. Scopely introduces new events to keep the community hooked on the title, bringing plenty of rewards, like in-game cash, free dice rolls, sticker packs, and more.

When these event durations clash with other Partner or Prize Drop events in the game, rewards include those special event exclusive tokens.

Check out the milestones of the new Twinkle Tree event that brings Peg-E tokens in Monopoly Go for free, and complete them to get these rewards.

The latest tournaments of the new Heartfelt Holidays season in the title also offer event-exclusive tokens as rewards when their duration clashes with these special events.

Quick Wins

Complete Quick wins to earn more Peg-E tokens (Image via Scopely)

The game invites players to complete a simple task called Quick Wins for greater rewards. This can help you earn more Peg-E tokens in Monopoly Go for free.

Apart from these, you can also earn Peg-E tokens by purchasing a Robo-tastic Pack from the shop with real money. It contains the chips that can help you win more.

Monopoly Go Prize Drop event rewards

Here are all the Peg-E tokens (image via Scopely)

While the pinball-like minigame constantly helps you earn cash rewards, dice rolls, and more Peg-E tokens, there are plenty of other rewards you can get for completing each tier.

Here are the six rewards you can get from the first tier. Grab all of them to move to the second tier.

Surprise gift box

125 dice rolls

Surprise gift

600 dice rolls

800 dice rolls

Sticker pack

1.2K dice rolls

Sticker pack

1.4K dice rolls

2K dice rolls

So grab all the Peg-E tokens to get more dice rolls and sticker packs, and you can complete your sticker collection event faster.