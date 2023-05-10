How to get pets in Darkest Dungeon 2

In Darkest Dungeon 2, players can unlock 10 different pets as they progress through the game. These pets can provide players with additional benefits depending on the stagecoach items equipped, which make a significant difference in successfully completing an expedition. Some may be recognizable to those who have played the original Darkest Dungeon, while others new to the game may even evoke a desire to cuddle them.

It's worth noting that pets can only be obtained at the first inn's store, and once equipped to a hero in the player's party, they cannot be removed or replaced for the remainder of the expedition. Therefore, players need to choose their pets wisely and consider how they can complement their overall strategy.

Unlocking pets in Darkest Dungeon 2

Players can unlock pets in The Intrepid Coast under "Companionship." The Intrepid Coast is a location within The Altar of Hope in Darkest Dungeon 2. It provides players with functional and esthetic upgrades: starting runs with greater resources, increased inventory space, and bonuses when reaching certain locations. Thus, players gain significant advantages as they progress in-game.

It's important to note that Candles of Hope are required to purchase these upgrades. These candles can be earned by completing certain in-game objectives.

To equip pets in Darkest Dungeon 2, players must first unlock them from The Altar of Hope. Once a pet has been unlocked, three will be randomly available for purchase at the first inn's store for a cost of 1 Relic each. Relics are another form of currency in the game that can be earned by completing quests and defeating enemies.

Like the Infernal Flame, once a pet is equipped to a hero in the player's party, it cannot be removed for the duration of the expedition.

Best pet buffs in Darkest Dungeon 2

Shambler's Spawn

The Shambler's Spawn is considered the top pet in Darkest Dungeon 2. This is because it grants the player's entire team the ability to use Cultist Trinkets without requiring them to equip a Dark Impulse, which can take up a valuable equipment slot. The power of Cultist Trinkets is deemed significant enough to outweigh the potential loss of Location and Route Scouting that the Shambler's Spawn lacks.

Orphan Wolf Club

The Orphan Wolf Club is a valuable pet that offers heroes resistance to the Stress mechanic, often a major obstacle during expeditions. It also grants a persistent bonus towards positive relationship chances, creating a greater impact. Additionally, obtaining the pet also unlocks access to the Luxury Gear, which is widely considered among the most advantageous stagecoach items in the game.

Reanimated Rabbit

The Reanimated Rabbit is a potent pet that requires a specific setup to utilize its full potential. To make the most of this pet, it is essential to acquire the Griddle, Ice Box, and Barrels items to ensure you have adequate space to stack enough food items. If executed properly, the pet can increase food storage space.

Crimson Tick

The Crimson Tick's Blood item is a powerful asset as it grants your character a boost in speed, strength, and crit at the cost of stress. Additionally, this item enables damage dealers such as the Hellion, Occultist, Jester, or Leper to one-shot enemies. While the drop rate for The Blood item can be influenced by chance, expect to receive three to five per expedition.

Overall, pets can provide valuable bonuses and buffs to the player's party in Darkest Dungeon 2 while serving as a valuable asset in overcoming the game's challenging dungeons and enemies.

