How to get Plastic Scraps in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features a variety of biomes for players to explore. During the exploration, they might stumble upon different types of resources and collectibles that can be used later to craft important quest-related items. Every resource resides in a different biome, meaning players must explore multiple locations to collect a significant amount of them. Plastic Scrap is one of many crafting items in Disney Dreamlight Valley that's not attractive but is quite useful when building important tools.

Even though this crafting item is important, its location can be difficult to track if Dreamers don't know where to begin their search. This article will cover everything to know about finding Plastic Scrap in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to acquire Plastic Scrap in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Fish for Plastic Scrap (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Quick Tips)

Acquiring Plastic Scrap in Disney Dreamlight Valley might seem difficult at first, but it is an easy process. You can find this resource in different waterbodies across the Ancient Landing biome. To obtain this item, simply look for spots in the water with no ripples and use your fishing rod to find the Plastic Scrap. It might take a few tries, but eventually, you will catch the resource you came for as long as you stay away from the ripples.

Another method to acquire Plastic Scrap is to dig it up using a shovel by getting rid of rubble. This way of obtaining the resource is slow compared to getting it out of the water. We recommend you look for Plastic Scrap in the waterbodies; just keep in mind to fish for it outside the ripples.

How to use Plastic Scrap in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Use Plastic Scrap to craft recipes (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Quick Tips)

Now that you have acquired Plastic Scrap from Ancient Landing in the game, it is time to put the resource to good use. You will often need this crafting material for completing various quests. For example, there is a mission tied to the "A Rift in Time" DLC where you must help Goofy repair his stall in the quest called "Give Me a Sign." You can also use Plastic Scrap to craft a few items in the game for the decoration of the valley, such as:

Small Wall Shelf

Yellow and Blue Speckled Path

Stone Jacuzzi

Corner Wall Shelf

Adirondack Chair

Wall Shelf

Once you repair his stall, you can even sell the Plastic Scrap to earn 10 Star Coins.

