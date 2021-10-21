How to get more playing time in 'Be A Pro' in NHL 22

NHL 22 has all the makings of a great sports game, including an in-depth career mode called Be a Pro.

The Be a Pro mode lets you create a hockey player and take him on a journey to superstardom. Doing that requires getting as much time on the ice as possible in NHL 22.

If you want to increase your playing time, you are going to need to perform with the chances you get. Improving your scoreline by playing well in NHL 22 will get you more playing time on your favorite team in Be a Pro.

NHL 22: How to get more playing time

A Seattle Kraken player in NHL 22. (Image via EA Sports)

There are a lot of ways to play well in NHL 22 and the 'Be a Pro' mode. It depends on your position and what type of role you'd like to have on the team. Perform well in that role and you'll be playing more in no time.

Actions like scoring goals, killing penalties, defending goals, and earning assists are some great ways to impress your in-game coach. A good game sense like that is just the first step, however.

Friendly Neighborhood Chad @ThtsNachoCheese Playing be a pro on NHL 22 and Buffalo interviewed me and didn't like my answer to winning being the best feeling, so they passed on me in the draft.Very realistic tbh. Playing be a pro on NHL 22 and Buffalo interviewed me and didn't like my answer to winning being the best feeling, so they passed on me in the draft.Very realistic tbh.

At times, before or during a game in the NHL 22 Be a Pro mode, your coach will call over your player for a discussion. He will issue a challenge to your player with one of two options available to select.

These objectives will vary depending on what type of situation the team is in. It can be anything from keeping your team in the lead to scoring a single goal before the game is over.

Also Read

Completing whatever objective your coach sets for you in NHL 22 is a huge step toward more playing time. A successful objective will add points to your character's Management Likeability statistic.

The higher your Management Likeability is, the more your coach will want you on the ice. You will get more playing time. If you fail, though, that stat will decrease, which could mean less playing time.

Edited by Ashish Yadav