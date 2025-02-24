How to get more Policy slots in Civilization 7

Civilization 7 does a great job of introducing new gameplay mechanics while improving on the returning ones from previous entries in the franchise. Together, these make the game's flow feel smoother. Things remain complex for series veterans while being easy enough for new and casual players to understand. Policy slots are a returning mechanic that has been overhauled to remove the need for constant reading and calculations.

For players who want to understand the depths of the feature, this article will cover everything you need to know about Policy slots in Civilization 7.

How do Policy slots work in Civilization 7

Policies in the game (Image via 2K|| YouTube/@Realm Gaming)

The Policy slot is a revamped gameplay mechanic for Civilization 7, which was first introduced in the sixth entry as a policy card. In the previous title, there were divisions of policies — such as Military and Science — that could be used in different slots. This time around, Policies are not limited by any restrictions, and they are not tied to any specific slot, making their usage a lot simpler.

In Civilization 6, the slots were unlocked by trying out different governments, but in the latest entry, this is tied to the game's progression. When you come across a new policy, you can switch it with the one you currently have equipped in one of your slots to enhance your play style. The title allows you to earn two types of Policies, which are:

Policy cards : Acquired by examining the civic tree.

: Acquired by examining the civic tree. Tradition cards: Acquired by examining the civic tree of a particular civilization from the civic tree.

How to increase Policy slots in Civilization 7

Social Policies (Image via 2K|| YouTube/@Realm Gaming)

Now that you understand how the Policy slots work in the game, it is time to get as many of them as possible. Here is how you can increase your slots:

1) Celebrations

Maximize your happiness to activate celebrations in your empire. This will unlock new Policy slots for you, allowing you to govern your citizens better.

2) Leader Attribute

You can earn a Policy slot by having a third-tier Diplomatic leader attribute. This will be a lifesaver later when celebrations in your empire become harder to activate.

3) Civic Research

Policy slots can also be acquired through some civics in every age. They are as follows:

Antiquity Age: Philosophy

Philosophy Exploration Age: Bureaucracy, Diplomatic Service

Bureaucracy, Diplomatic Service Modern Age: Political Theory

Political Theory Unique Civics: Norman (Exploration) - Common Law, Mexican (Modern) - Planes Politicos Mastery

That covers everything you need to know about increasing the number of Policy slots you have in Civilization 7.

