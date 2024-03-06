Tencent Games released a new PUBG Mobile Falling Blossom SLR skin and a fresh Lucky Spin on March 1, 2024. It'll be available until March 31, 2024 (UTC+0). The Lucky Spin also offers other mythic and legendary items you shouldn't miss out on. For those unaware, the latter are the rarest and most attractive commodities in the title.

If you're willing to invest your PUBG Mobile UCs in an in-game item, you should consider getting the PUBG Mobile Falling Blossom SLR skin from the new Lucky Spin. This article will discuss how you can do that.

Get PUBG Mobile Falling Blossom SLR skin and other items available in the new Lucky Spin crate

The new Lucky Spin offers mythic items, such as the Arcane Disciple and Bunny Munchkin sets and the latter's backpack. Furthermore, Greedy Bunny and Chromakey Comedian are the two legendary sets in the crate, along with the latter's legendary headcover. Additionally, the Lucky Spin offers the legendary Sparkly Universe helmet and Falling Blossom SLR skins.

Lastly, the crate has low-end items, including Development Materials, in-crate coins, and Paints.

How to get the PUBG Mobile Falling Blossom SLR skin from the new Lucky Spin

To obtain the aforementioned upgradable weapon skin, you must open the Lucky Spin crate using UCs, the title's premium in-game currency that can be acquired in exchange for real money. Opening the crate functions like spins and randomly selecting a reward for you.

The first draw of the day will cost 10 UCs, whereas subsequent ones cost 40 UCs. You can also draw 10 spins at once, which is prized at the discounted rate of 360 UCs.

If you end up exhausting your UCs on opening the crate without getting your desired item, you can purchase it using in-crate coins in the Redeem section. Below are the things you can get using this currency:

Arcane Disciple set: 500 coins.

Bunny Munchkin set: 500 coins.

Bunny Munchkin backpack: 200 coins.

Greedy Bunny set: 200 coins.

Greedy Bunny headgear: 75 coins.

Chromakey Comedian set: 150 coins.

Sparkly Universe helmet skin: 200 coins.

Upgradable Falling Blossom SLR skin: 200 coins.

Development Material: 200 coins.

Paint: Four coins.

How to upgrade the PUBG Mobile Falling Blossom SLR skin

Upgrading the PUBG Mobile Falling Blossom SLR skin requires a certain number of Paint and Development Materials that you can obtain by opening crates. This amount progressively increases as you level up the skin. Each upgrade level yields a unique attribute, such as elimination broadcast effect, elimination effect, and on-hit effect.

You have to fully enhance the Falling Blossom SLR skin to get its final and best look.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised to refrain from playing the game and, instead, play its India-exclusive and legal variant, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).