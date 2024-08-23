How to get PUBG Mobile Galadria X-Suit for free 

Tencent Games introduced the PUBG Mobile Galadria X-suit and other exclusive items in its recent Lucky Crate, which arrived on August 6, 2024, and will be available till October 1, 2024. For those unaware, these items are among the rarest in-game commodities and make for excellent collectibles if you can spend some UC, the title's high-end currency obtained only via real money.

Although you can get the PUBG Mobile Galadria X-Suit for free via platforms like the Google Play Store, there are other more convenient mediums, such as giveaways done by the game's content creators.

One such opportunity is live since a content creator named Tmags is giving away the PUBG Mobile Galadria X-Suit.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Get the PUBG Mobile Galadria X-Suit for free

Grab the freebie! (Image via Tencent Games)

Follow these steps to get a chance to acquire the PUBG Mobile Galadria X-Suit for free:

Step 1: Open X on your device and head to the @TmagsGaming account.

Open X on your device and head to the @TmagsGaming account. Step 2: Find the post offering the freebie.

Find the post offering the freebie. Step 3: Watch the YouTube video. The link is featured in the post.

Watch the YouTube video. The link is featured in the post. Step 4: Like and comment on the video. Then, subscribe to the content creator's channel.

Like and comment on the video. Then, subscribe to the content creator's channel. Step 5: Like the post on the content creator's X account and follow them.

Like the post on the content creator's X account and follow them. Step 6: Repost and tag your squad members in the post's comment section.

Once you've completed these steps, your name will be registered for the giveaway, giving you a chance to obtain the freebie. Note that the content creator hasn't announced when he will declare the winners' names, so look out for such an update on his social media handles.

Other ways to get the PUBG Mobile Galadria X-Suit for free

Collect Play Points (Image via Google Play Store)

Platforms like the Google Play Store are among the most reliable and convenient mediums to grab PUBG Mobile freebies. All you need to do is collect Play Points, the digital store's in-app tokens that are used to redeem various items in many titles.

These tokens are collected by finishing assigned tasks, including installing an application, using it for a few days, and then writing a review about it on the Google Play Store based on your experience.

After crossing a certain threshold, you can cash out these tokens, purchase UC, and use it to open the latest Lucky Crate, which offers the Galadria X-suit in PUBG Mobile.

