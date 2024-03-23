How to get the PUBG Mobile Origin Lumen Famas skin

Tencent Games has released a new Lucky Spin, offering many Mythic, Legendary, and Ultimate items, such as the PUBG Mobile Origin Lumen Famas skin. If you're willing to spend the game's precious in-game currency, Unknown Cash (UC), on an in-game collectible, these items make for an excellent deal, as they are among the rarest and most aesthetic in the title.

The new Lucky Spin crate arrived on March 22, 2024, at 00:00 (UTC+0) and will be available until April 23, 2024, 23:59 (UTC+0). Considering the appearance of the crate's exclusives, they aren't something to miss out on.

This article discusses how to obtain the PUBG Mobile Origin Lumen Famas skin and other items offered in the new Lucky Spin crate.

Grab the PUBG Mobile Origin Lumen Famas skin and other items introduced in the new Lucky Spin crate

The crate's mythic items, featured in the violet layouts, are upgradable Origin Lumen Famas skin, Development Materials, and Origin Lumen Space Gift. In Legendary items, it offers an Enchanted Carpet Glider, Origin Lumen backpack skin, Origin Lumen emote, and City in the Sky lobby theme. Lastly, it offers the ultimate Origin Lumen set, Paint, Golden Gem, and in-crate gem pieces.

How to obtain the PUBG Mobile Origin Lumen Famas skin and other items offered in the new Lucky Spin crate

To obtaining your desired item from a new crate, such as the PUBG Mobile Origin Lumen Famas skin, perform crate openings that function like spins. Upon making a draw by spending a certain number of UCs, the crate randomly selects its item as your reward.

The first draw of the day costs 10 UCs, while the subsequent ones are priced at 60. You can even make 10 draws at once, which costs 540 UCs.

If you exhaust your UC storage on crate openings and fail to obtain your desired item, purchase it from the Lucky Spin crate's Gem Exchange section via Golden Gems.

Here are the Lucky Spin crate's item's prices in terms of Golden Gems:

Origin Lumen set: 6 Golden Gems

Origin Lumen Famas skin: 3 Golden Gems

Enchanted Carpet Glider: 3 Golden Gems

Origin Lumen backpack: 2 Golden Gems

Origin Lumen emote: 1 Golden Gem

City in the Sky lobby theme: 2 Golden Gems

Development Material: 1 Golden Gem

Origin Lumen Space Gift: 1 Golden Gem

In-crate 50 gems: 1 Golden Gem

You can also purchase various Origin Lumen equipment skins in the Gempiece Exchange section.

