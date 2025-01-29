How to get Pure Ice in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley introduces you to a variety of explorable biomes inspired by the unique settings of many popular Disney films and shows. During exploration, you will often come across resources that can be used to make important quest-related items. Pure Ice is one of many crafting resources added to the game as part of the Storybook Vale expansion. It is a rare material, and finding it might be difficult if you don't know where to look.

Keep in mind that this material can only be found if you have the DLC installed. This article will cover everything you need to know about acquiring Pure Ice in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Location of Pure Ice in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can find Pure Ice in Everafter (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@JaviHerobrine)

Pure Ice falls under the "gem" category in Disney Dreamlight Valley, even though it is just a solid form of water. This resource can be found in the Everafter biome, hidden inside black rocks. You can hit these black boulders with your Pickaxe, and eventually, you will get the gem. Since Pure Ice is hard to acquire, you should bring a companion with you who has a mining role, to get more gems on every strike.

Pure Ice has two variants in Disney Dreamlight Valley — regular and shiny. The shiny version of this gem is harder to come by, but when found, it can be sold for a high price.

Here are all the locations in the Everafter region where you can find Pure Ice:

Wild Woods

Teapot Falls

Fallen Fortress

Beanstalk Marshes

How to use Pure Ice in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Pure Ice can be sold for 300 Star Coins (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@JaviHerobrine)

Now that you have acquired Pure Ice from black boulders, it is time to put this resource to good use. You can use this crafting material to build things like:

1) Transportation Table

Pure Ice x1

Lightning Spice x10

Iron Ingots x10

Fairy Bubbles x5

Storybook Magic x500

2) Fountain of Thebes

Pure Ice x5

Star Sapphires x5

Volcanic Rock x2

Sea Monster Teeth x5

Storybook Magic x500

Pure Ice also serves as a favorite food item for Dragons in the Storybook Vale DLC and can even be sold for 300 Star Coins. In comparison, selling the rarer shiny variant of this gem will get you 1,200 Star Coins.

