How to get a refund for Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4, Xbox and other devices

Cyberpunk 2077 commanded a lot of hype prior to release, but the game launched with numerous bugs, leading to massive disappointment in the community.

The game was exceptionally buggy on consoles, with the resolution not even reaching 720p on the PS4 and the Xbox One. The game is messy on the PC as well, but not as bad as it was on consoles.

CD Projekt RED promises refunds for Cyberpunk 2077

Keeping the bugs in mind, the developers issued a statement on Twitter which said that they'd be addressing the bugs that the game has. The game will see a few patches which will reportedly fix the issues the game is facing.

Players can expect two major patches for Cyberpunk 2077 in January and February respectively. However, if players don't wish to wait out that long, the developers are offering refunds for the game as well.

Those who're interested in collecting refunds can follow these steps based upon their platform of purchase.

#1 Xbox Live

Microsoft usually hands out refunds within 14 days of purchase. Those who've purchased the game on Microsoft Live, can head over to the Xbox support page and then sign in to their accounts and follow the steps.

Filing a request doesn't really guarantee a refund but then for Cyberpunk 2077, there's a high chance that the process is being fast tracked.

#2 Playstation Network

Working with the refund system on the Playstation network isn't that easy, but this time around, Sony is actually working on the refunds for Cyberpunk 2077. Players can head over to this site to process their refunds for the game if they've bought it on the Playstation network.

#3 Steam

For those who've purchased the game on Steam, heading over to the Steam Help section and then signing in would be the first step. After that, players would need to navigate to Cyberpunk 2077 from the menu and request for a refund.

Usually, if the game has been played for less than 2 hours and is within 14 days of purchase, the refund is automatically processed. If players have indeed logged over 2 hours of playtime, the refund needs to be approved manually. But then again, working with steam is never difficult.

#4 Epic Games

Those who've purchased the game on Epic Games need to log in to their account and then head over to transactions. From there, players need to navigate to Cyberpunk 2077 and request for a refund.

It's easy if the 2 hour, 14 day window (just like Steam) is maintained. If not then, players need to get in touch with Epic Games for the refund. Players can read the entire policy here.

#5 Hard copies

For those who've purchased the game at an offline retailer, they need to get in touch with the retailer for refunds. If that doesn't work then they can get in touch with CD Projekt RED at helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com. Those getting in touch up until the 21st of December, 2020, would be eligible for a refund, as per the statement on Twitter.