How to get rich in Stardew Valley

Gold (the game's currency) in Stardew Valley can be quite important. Money is important in real life, and since Stardew Valley is a social simulator, it has its own version of money in the game. Players start the game with very little money and will need to earn more in order to get better items and have more fun. Here are the best ways to do that.

Getting rich in Stardew Valley

There are many ways to make money in Stardew Valley and lots of lucrative and economically viable items to achieve just that. Here are some of the best ways to increase one's wealth in the game.

Invest in crops

Players should start buying seeds and planting their crops as soon as they can to build a profitable farm. However, not all crops are going to yield great profits. Cauliflowers are good because they sell for much more than their seeds do. Potatoes are another good option because the plants can possibly yield multiple potatoes, which drastically increases the amount of money from selling them. Turnips are another good choice. Some crops sell for more during particular seasons, so timing is important, too.

Don't buy animals

Animals can be a great part of Stardew Valley, but they are pretty expensive to maintain. Not only do they carry a high price tag themselves, but everything else that they need can quickly add up to sizeable amounts of money. It's clearly not a good early game endeavor, especially if players want to make money.

Repair the bridge in the Beach

This will require 300 wood, but repairing that first bridge will grant players access to the east end of the Beach, allowing them to make money much more rapidly. This will grant players access to Tide Pools, where valuable forageable items like Sea Urchins and Coral can be found and picked up by the player. These can then be sold for decent amounts of money.

Selling crops at the right time

Selling particular crops in certain seasons can really maximize profits for players. Here are some of the best combos:

Strawberries in Spring

Rhubarbs in Spring

Coffee in Spring and Summer

Starfruit in Summer

Blueberries in Summer

Red Cabbage in Summer

Cranberries in Fall

Pumpkins in Fall

Sweet Gem Berries in Fall

