How to get the Ruyi Scroll in Black Myth Wukong

Black Myth Wukong features various key items that can be used to reach secret or hidden locations in the game. One such key item is the Ruyi Scroll which can be acquired during the playthrough to enter the Zodiac Village. However, it is locked behind the Chen Loong quest. This quest is quite easy from start to finish with a simple boss fight against a dragon and fast travelling between chapters to fetch an item.

In this article, we will look at how to acquire the Ruyi Scroll in Black Myth Wukong by completing the Chen Loong quest.

The Chen Loong Quest in Black Myth Wukong

Chen Loong in Black Myth Wukong. (Image via GameScience)

The Chen Loong quest is an easy quest requiring you to reach North of Bitter Lake Keeper's Shrine which can be located in Chapter 3. Once at the location, you need to look back and travel a short distance until you find a shadowy outline of a figure resembling a dragon. This dragon is Chen Loong, who you need to defeat to progress further in the quest.

The fight against the dragon is quite easy as he will mostly rely on his Thunder attacks, which can be easily avoided. He blends his melee attacks with electro-beam-centered ranged strikes by slightly lifting himself from the ground. His stats are pretty low compared to other Loongs, making him an easy opponent that can be bested with a few uses of Immobilize spells.

Xu Dog will give you the pill to heal Chen Loong. (Image via GameScience)

The dragon will be in pain because of all the damage endured during the battle, which is when he will request you to bring him a pill from Xu Dog. Fast travel to find him in Chapter 2 near the Shrine located in Yellow Wind Ridge.

When you find Xu Dog, request the pill and fast-travel back to Chen Loong. Provide him with the pill, after which he'll reward you with the Ruyi Scroll which he will refer to as the Painted Realm. After acquiring the Ruyi Scroll, the Chen Loong quest will come to an end.

Use the Ruyi Scroll to reach the Zodiac Village in Black Myth Wukong

The Zodiac Village in Black Myth Wukong. (Image via GameScience)

Once you have finished the Chen Loong quest and acquired the Ruyi Scroll, you will gain access to the Zodiac Village which you can travel to after the Scroll sucks you inside it.

When you spawn inside the village, you will be near the Keeper's Shrine, which will now be added to your travel menu allowing you to fast travel to the location at any point. The NPCs that upgrade your equipment will be present in the Zodiac Village, making the Ruyi Scroll a useful unlock for the future.

