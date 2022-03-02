How to get Shadow Champion skin in Clash of Clans?

Hero skins in Clash of Clans are among the best accessories, which helps players differentiate themselves from other players and makes the game more interesting.

Players can obtain some Hero skins by spending 1500 Gems, but some limited edition Hero skins can only be obtained by completing the season challenges of that month.

As expected, the March 2022 Season Challenges provided players with a Royal Champion Skin after a long time. Players who would like to buy the Gold Pass and complete the Season Challenge can unlock the Shadow Champion Skin. This article will discuss the methods of obtaining Shadow Champion Skin.

Royal Champion skin in Clash of Clans

Limited-edition Hero skins can only be obtained by completing the Season Challenges. Season Challenges are in-game tasks that players must complete to earn extra resources like Hero Skins and Magic Items.

All Town Hall level 7 and higher Clash of Clans players can participate in Season Challenges. They're similar to monthly Clan Games, however instead of the Clan as a whole, each player earns rewards for themselves. Season Challenges has the following in-game description:

"Complete individual challenges each season and get tremendously rare rewards!"

There are two versions of Season Challenges: Free and Gold. Players who purchase the Gold Pass are eligible to obtain the Hero Skin and additional resources like Elixir, Dark Elixir, and Gold.

The Gold Pass is only good for this season and cannot be transferred to subsequent seasons. It can be obtained between the start of the Season Challenges and the last day of the season.

Shadow Champion is a Hero skin for the Royal Champion, and it can only be obtained by completing the March season's challenges. Players can complete the Shadow Hero set that includes Shadow Queen by obtaining the Shadow Champion.

Unlock the Shadow Champion

Below are the steps to obtain the Shadow Champion skin:

Purchase the Gold Pass for March Season Challenges Complete 2600 challenge points and unlock the Shadow Champion skin Apply the Shadow Champion skin by selecting the skin from the Royal Champion's skin sets

Finally, Shadow Champion is undoubtedly one of the best Hero Skins in Clash of Clans that can only be obtained by purchasing the March Season Gold Pass as it is a limited-edition skin.

Players may purchase the Shadow Queen skin by spending 1500 Gems and completing their Shadow Hero Skin set.

