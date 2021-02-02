How to get to Shrine of Depths in Mondstadt on Genshin Impact

Shrine of Depths are ancient structures found in Genshin Impact. They can be unlocked using keys to open a Luxurious Chest.

There are 10 Shrine of Depths available in Mondstadt. Unlocking each shrine will require one key. There are three possible ways for players to Shrine of Depth keys in Genshin Impact.

Upgrade the Statues of the Seven to level six,

Complete world quests; and

Clear temples.

The luxurious chests unlocked from the Shrine of Depths rewards players with four in-game resources. The rewards earned from luxurious chests in Genshin Impact are:

40 Primogems

60 Adventure Rank EXP

10 Anemo Sigil

One random assortment of in-game weapons and artifacts.

Finding 10 Shrine of Depths in Mondstadt can be tricky for players who are not acquainted with Genshin Impact's map.

Shrine of Depths locations in Genshin Impact

Advertisement

The ten Shrine of Depths in Mondstadt can be found in the following locations:

Towards the north of Starfell Lake's northern waypoint at the Stormbearer Mountains.

Towards the south of Starsnatch Cliff's northern waypoint.

Towards the east of Springvale's teleport point.

Towards the north-west of Dadaupa Gorge waypoint at the Galesong Hill.

Towards the east of Dadaupa Gorge waypoint at the Galesong Hill.

Towards the south-west of Dadaupa Gorge waypoint, along the cliffs of the Galesong Hill

Towards the north of the Windwall Highland Status of the Seven's teleport point.

Towards the south of Cecilia Garden's teleport point at Wolvendom

Towards the north of Brightcrown Mountain's waypoint at the Brightcrown Canyon.

Towards the far east of the Stone Gate (Bishul Plain) waypoint at the Dawn Winery.

Players can unlock up to three shrines in quick succession when scouting the Galesong Hill.

Shrine of Depths key for the Mondstadt region in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Before heading over to any of the shrines, players need to ensure that they own a Shrine of Depths key. The Shrine of Depths cannot be interacted with or unlocked without one of these keys.