How to get Shroud Wood in Enshrouded?

Shroud Wood in Enshrouded is one of the most important resources you can come across while traversing the lands of Embervale. In many ways, this resource is pretty similar to the common wood, but there are differences in how you use it. Moreover, collecting it comes with a touch of additional danger as well since it is not found in common places.

Finding Shroud Wood in Enshrouded can be a bit tricky, at least when you start the game. In the beginning, your character will not only be underpowered, but it will be much more susceptible to the dangers of the natural world. Finding this particular type of wood will naturally require you to scourge the Shrouded places, which has its own danger.

Where can you find Shroud Wood in Enshrouded?

As the name suggests, this particular type of wood can only be found on the parts of the map which are covered by the Shroud. For context, the Shroud is a deadly fog that is the token of corruption that has afflicted the lands of Embervale. Whenever you enter a Shrouded land, a timer will start on the top of the screen. If you can't escape before the timer runs out, you'll instantly die.

Trees in Shrouded lands are a great source of Shroud wood (Image via Keen Games)

That said, the timer does offer you some leeway, which allows you to browse through all the available resources as well. All you need is an axe that can chop down trees, which are also situated in the Shroud. That's all you have to do to collect Shroud Wood in Enshrouded.

Do note that while you can always travel into the Shroud for resources, completing different missions and explorations will also require you to travel to such places. Aside from Shroud Wood, you can also find other resources like Shroud Spores that aren't located elsewhere.

How to quickly find Shroud Wood in Enshrouded

Not every area covered by the Shroud will have trees growing in them. However, there's an early quest that requires you to find a Blacksmith. The Blacksmith is located in a place called the Ancient Vault (it's a mandatory quest, and you can mark the location as a waypoint).

While you travel to the Ancient Vault, you will come across a massive stretch of land engulfed by the Shroud. You'll find plenty of trees in this region, providing you with the wood. Additionally, you'll also find Shroud Spores, which are worth collecting for different uses later in the game.

That said, be careful and ensure that your health is full, as this region has enemies swarming, and they can easily kill you unless you're careful.