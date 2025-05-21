How to get all skins in Doom The Dark Ages

Doom The Dark Ages is a dark fantasy single-player title from Bethesda Softworks that was released on May 15, 2025. It is the latest iteration in the classic DOOM series. Apart from the epic and intense gameplay experience, the game also features many cosmetics.

Having said that, let's look at all the skins in the game and find out how to get them.

List of all skins in Doom The Dark Ages and how to get them

Presently, the game has 50 skins available to unlock. Here are their details:

Weapon skins

The Combat Shotgun Conqueror skin (Image via Bethesda Softworks // YouTube/@Gamer's Little Playground)

Weapon Reverent Skin Conqueror Skin Nightmare Skin Combat Shotgun Destroy 4 artillery cannons in Chapter 6. After fully upgrading the weapon, hit demons with every pellet from the gun 150 times. Chapter 1 collectible. Super Shotgun Damage 25 demons with the Dreadmace in Chapter 15. After fully upgrading the weapon, hit demons with every pellet from the gun 50 times. Chapter 9 collectible. Shredder Kill 3 or more fodder demons with a single Shield Throw 5 times in Chapter 7. After fully upgrading the weapon, deal 100 secondary Pincushion or Ricochet damage to demons with the Rail Spike Shredder. Chapter 2 collectible. Impaler Chase and destroy 2 Hell Fighter ships in Chapter 13. After fully upgrading the weapon, regenerate your melee charges with the Lobotomy bonus head shots from the Rail Spike Impaler 100 times. Chapter 6 collectible. Accelerator Discover 7 secret areas in Chapter 9. After fully upgrading the weapon, deal 1,000 Overload or Heatblast damage to demons with the Plasma Rifle Accelerator. Chapter 4 collectible. Cycler Destroy all of the wolf statues in the swamps in Chapter 16. After fully upgrading the weapon, deal 500 Overload or Lightning Arc damage to demons with the Plasma Rifle Cycler. Chapter 10 collectible. Pulverizer Destroy 2 Gore Nests in Chapter 10. After fully upgrading the weapon, deal 250 Charged damage to demons with the Skullcrusher Pulverizer. Chapter 5 collectible. Ravager Kill 2 Cosmic Baron demons within 5 seconds of each other in Chapter 22. After fully upgrading the weapon, gather 100 Skullsrusher ammo by damaging demons with the Supplier equipped Ravager. Chapter 20 collectible. Chainshot Find 3 underwater secrets in Chapter 17. After fully upgrading the weapon, deal 100 explosive Cosmic Breach damage to demons with fully charged Chainshot Reaver impacts. Chapter 12 collectible. Grenade Launcher Parry Cosmic Baron demons 10 times in Chapter 18. After fully upgrading the weapon, deal secondary Fragment and Cataclysm damage to demons with the Grenade Launcher cluster grenades 100 times. Chapter 14 collectible. Rocket Launcher Dispatch all of the cultist circles in Chapter 20. After fully upgrading the weapon, heal yourself with the Cannibalism upgrade from close-range blasts of the Rocket Launcher 50 times. Chapter 17 collectible.

Slayer skins

The Butcher Slayer skin (Image via Bethesda Softworks // YouTube/@Dan Allen Gaming)

Skin How to unlock Void Pre-order Doom: The Dark Ages. Nightmare Beat the campaign on any difficulty. Reverent Beat the campaign on Pandemonium difficulty. Conqueror Beat the campaign on Ultra-Nightmare difficulty. Divinity Purchase the Premium Edition of Doom: The Dark Ages. Butcher Opt into Bethesda’s e-mail communications. Executioner Purchase the limited edition Doom: The Dark Ages Xbox controller. Legionary Purchase the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 DOOM EDITION Bundle. Ranger Purchase pizza from Prince Street Pizza. Guardian Tune into any drop-enabled Doom: The Dark Ages gameplay stream on Twitch between May 12 and June 2, 2025. Verdant Claimed through GeForce Rewards.

Atlan skins

Skin How to unlock Divinity Purchase the premium edition of Doom: The Dark Ages. Reverent Beat the campaign on Pandemonium difficulty. Nightmare Beat the campaign on Ultra-Nightmare difficulty.

Dragon skins

Skin How to unlock Divinity Purchase the premium edition of Doom: The Dark Ages. Reverent Beat the campaign on Pandemonium difficulty. Nightmare Beat the campaign on Ultra-Nightmare difficulty.

