How to get all skins in Doom The Dark Ages

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified May 21, 2025 19:17 GMT
List of all the skins in Doom The Dark Ages and how to get them (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
We explain how to get all the skins in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Doom The Dark Ages is a dark fantasy single-player title from Bethesda Softworks that was released on May 15, 2025. It is the latest iteration in the classic DOOM series. Apart from the epic and intense gameplay experience, the game also features many cosmetics.

Ad

Having said that, let's look at all the skins in the game and find out how to get them.

List of all skins in Doom The Dark Ages and how to get them

Presently, the game has 50 skins available to unlock. Here are their details:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Weapon skins

The Combat Shotgun Conqueror skin (Image via Bethesda Softworks // YouTube/@Gamer&#039;s Little Playground)
The Combat Shotgun Conqueror skin (Image via Bethesda Softworks // YouTube/@Gamer's Little Playground)

Weapon

Reverent Skin

Conqueror Skin

Nightmare Skin

Combat Shotgun

Destroy 4 artillery cannons in Chapter 6.

After fully upgrading the weapon, hit demons with every pellet from the gun 150 times.

Chapter 1 collectible.

Super Shotgun

Damage 25 demons with the Dreadmace in Chapter 15.

After fully upgrading the weapon, hit demons with every pellet from the gun 50 times.

Chapter 9 collectible.

Shredder

Kill 3 or more fodder demons with a single Shield Throw 5 times in Chapter 7.

After fully upgrading the weapon, deal 100 secondary Pincushion or Ricochet damage to demons with the Rail Spike Shredder.

Chapter 2 collectible.

Impaler

Chase and destroy 2 Hell Fighter ships in Chapter 13.

After fully upgrading the weapon, regenerate your melee charges with the Lobotomy bonus head shots from the Rail Spike Impaler 100 times.

Chapter 6 collectible.

Accelerator

Discover 7 secret areas in Chapter 9.

After fully upgrading the weapon, deal 1,000 Overload or Heatblast damage to demons with the Plasma Rifle Accelerator.

Chapter 4 collectible.

Cycler

Destroy all of the wolf statues in the swamps in Chapter 16.

After fully upgrading the weapon, deal 500 Overload or Lightning Arc damage to demons with the Plasma Rifle Cycler.

Chapter 10 collectible.

Pulverizer

Destroy 2 Gore Nests in Chapter 10.

After fully upgrading the weapon, deal 250 Charged damage to demons with the Skullcrusher Pulverizer.

Chapter 5 collectible.

Ravager

Kill 2 Cosmic Baron demons within 5 seconds of each other in Chapter 22.

After fully upgrading the weapon, gather 100 Skullsrusher ammo by damaging demons with the Supplier equipped Ravager.

Chapter 20 collectible.

Chainshot

Find 3 underwater secrets in Chapter 17.

After fully upgrading the weapon, deal 100 explosive Cosmic Breach damage to demons with fully charged Chainshot Reaver impacts.

Chapter 12 collectible.

Grenade Launcher

Parry Cosmic Baron demons 10 times in Chapter 18.

After fully upgrading the weapon, deal secondary Fragment and Cataclysm damage to demons with the Grenade Launcher cluster grenades 100 times.

Chapter 14 collectible.

Rocket Launcher

Dispatch all of the cultist circles in Chapter 20.

After fully upgrading the weapon, heal yourself with the Cannibalism upgrade from close-range blasts of the Rocket Launcher 50 times.

Chapter 17 collectible.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Slayer skins

The Butcher Slayer skin (Image via Bethesda Softworks // YouTube/@Dan Allen Gaming)
The Butcher Slayer skin (Image via Bethesda Softworks // YouTube/@Dan Allen Gaming)

Skin

How to unlock

Void

Pre-order Doom: The Dark Ages.

Nightmare

Beat the campaign on any difficulty.

Reverent

Beat the campaign on Pandemonium difficulty.

Conqueror

Beat the campaign on Ultra-Nightmare difficulty.

Divinity

Purchase the Premium Edition of Doom: The Dark Ages.

Butcher

Opt into Bethesda’s e-mail communications.

Executioner

Purchase the limited edition Doom: The Dark Ages Xbox controller.

Legionary

Purchase the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 DOOM EDITION Bundle.

Ranger

Purchase pizza from Prince Street Pizza.

Guardian

Tune into any drop-enabled Doom: The Dark Ages gameplay stream on Twitch between May 12 and June 2, 2025.

Verdant

Claimed through GeForce Rewards.

Ad

Atlan skins

Skin

How to unlock

Divinity

Purchase the premium edition of Doom: The Dark Ages.

Reverent

Beat the campaign on Pandemonium difficulty.

Nightmare

Beat the campaign on Ultra-Nightmare difficulty.

Ad

Dragon skins

Skin

How to unlock

Divinity

Purchase the premium edition of Doom: The Dark Ages.

Reverent

Beat the campaign on Pandemonium difficulty.

Nightmare

Beat the campaign on Ultra-Nightmare difficulty.

About the author
Shrayan Mitra

Shrayan Mitra

Twitter icon

Shrayan is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda but he started his career as a Dental Surgeon. A lifelong love of video games culminated in him choosing to follow his heart. When it comes to his work, he enjoys creating original content and delivering timely news from trustworthy sources.

When it comes to the esports scene, Shrayan closely follows pro Valorant tournaments and can’t get enough of how entertaining they are to watch and how much he can learn, especially from his favorite team—Paper Rex. That he’s inspired by Tarik and Benjyfishy’s versatile and competitive nature is a testament to this.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications