How to get Snow White Innocent Days in Goddess of Victory: Nikke

Goddess of Victory: Nikke is celebrating its first anniversary in the month of November. Its developer, Shift Up, has announced various events and contests to mark the occasion. It has also released the First Anniversary update, and new features have been implemented in the game after a short maintenance break. There are also many modifications to the title's modes, gameplay, and characters.

The First Anniversary update has introduced two new units: Snow White-Innocent Days and Red Hood, both of which fall under the Super Super Rare (SSR) category.

This article discusses how you can get Snow White-Innocent Days in Goddess of Victory: Nikke.

Ways to get Snow White: Innocent Days after the First Anniversary update in Goddess of Victory: Nikke

Expand Tweet

SSR Snow White: Innocent Days has joined Goddess of Victory: Nikke's roster with the First Anniversary update. The character is an attacker who deals with multiple enemies by using rapid group attacks. She can also block incoming missiles.

Here's what you need to know about the character:

Class: Attacker

Attacker Weapon: Seven Dwarves II (AR)

Seven Dwarves II (AR) Code: Iron

Iron Manufacturer: Pilgrim

Given below are the in-game events in which you can get Snow White: Innocent Days:

1st Anniversary Party Login Event.

Completing the New Story event RED ASH's missions.

14 Days Login Event.

1st Anniversary Party Login, 14 Days Login, and RED ASH Story event explained

Expand Tweet

Goddess of Victory: Nikke's First Anniversary Party Login event began on November 2, 2023, and will end on November 23, 2023, at 4:59:59 (UTC+9). As its name suggests, logging in during this period will give you various rewards, such as Advanced Recruit Voucher, 1st Present, and SSR Snow White: Innocent Days.

The 14-day login event is another event through which you can obtain the character. Going live on November 2, 2023, this event will end on November 23, 2023, at 4:59:59 (UTC+9). Consecutively logging in for 14 days during this period will yield rewards, such as Advanced Recruit Vouchers, development materials, and SSR Snow White: Innocent Days.

RED ASH is a new story event in Goddess of Victory: Nikke, which will remain live from November 2, 2023, to November 23, 2023, at 4:59:59 (UTC+9). In this event, you can explore the RED ASH map and obtain Gems, development materials, and unexpected Lost Relics.

Expand Tweet

The event comprises three parts within which the story unfolds. You can obtain countless items here, like Advanced Recruit Vouchers, development materials, SSR Snow White: Innocent Days, and Broken Core.

If interested, readers can check out this article for all the changes that the First Anniversary update has brought to Goddess of Victory: Nikke.