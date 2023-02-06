How to get a Spa Day Voucher in Merge Mansion?

The Valentine's Day 2023 event has blown an air of freshness into the Merge Mansion with many new missions and activities for the players. Starting earlier this month, gamers can participate in the event and complete the tasks to earn incredible Valentine's Day Points and buy decorations from the special shop for their mansion.

One of the many new items introduced in the event is the Spa Day Voucher, which is an essential component of the ongoing event in the Merge Mansion. It is a starter item received as a drop and can be fuelled by other sets of items to get the number of drops required for the missions.

As a result, players need to know about procuring the Spa Day Voucher in the game and then using it to acquire the necessary items. Here is a comprehensive guide with all of the necessary information.

Guide to obtaining a Spa Day Voucher in the Merge Mansion

Spa Day Voucher can be received from (Image via Play Games / YouTube)

You may obtain the Spa Day Voucher from the Gift Card (Luxury Spa Voucher). Unlike other in-game items, they cannot be merged to level up. Instead, it can be transformed into a Luxury Spa Resort, a source for another important item, Romantic Spa Day.

Fuel the Spa Day Voucher to create Luxury Spa Resort (Image via CaroGames NL / YouTube)

You will need a Glam Makeup Kit and Outfit Evolution or Footwear Transformation or Date Night Adventures as fuel to convert this into a Luxury Spa Resort. Additionally, one such voucher will be available on the board when you start the event.

How to get a Gift Card in the Merge Mansion?

The Gift Card is one of the Merge Mansion items used as part of the Valentine's Day 2023 event. Since it is the starting point for the Spa Day Voucher, you must have clarity about acquiring it.

You may obtain the Artisan Coffee Card (Level 1) from the Romantic Gift (Gift Bag, Wrapped Present, and Deluxe Gift Box). These, in turn, can be received from the Valentine's Gift Store (another source item in the game).

You will not receive the Spa Day Voucher immediately from it and will have to merge it up to Level 5. The merging stages for the same are as follows:

Level 1 – Artisan Coffee Card

Level 2 – Pizza Night Voucher

Level 3 – Movie Gift Card

Level 4 – Amusement Part Voucher

Level 5 – Luxury Spa Voucher

Luxury Spa Vouchers can only drop one Spa Day Voucher.

What is the use of the Luxury Spa Resort in the Merge Mansion?

The Spa Day Voucher immediately transforms into a Luxury Spa Resort as soon as the correct item fuels it. Subsequently, it can drop 1 Romantic Spa Day (Aromatic Oil) per recharge every hour at a maximum capacity of 30.

The merging stages of the items are:

The various levels of the Romantic Spa Day (Image via CaroGames NL / YouTube)

Level 1 – Aromatic Oil

Level 2 – Manicure

Level 3 – Facial

Level 4 – Hot Stone Massage

Level 5 – Pedicure

Level 6 – Sauna

Level 7 – Hot Tub

Level 8 – Restaurant D’Amore

These items are required across the Valentine's Day 2023 event.

Poll : 0 votes