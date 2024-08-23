How to get Splitgate 2 Closed Alpha keys

Developed and published by 1047 Games, Splitgate 2 is a new first-person shooter that is planned to be released in 2025. The title is the sequel to the 2019 release, Splitgate, which received mostly positive feedback. With its launch in the near future, the community is frantic to try out the game. This is now possible thanks to its Closed Alpha test.

Splitgate 2 is available for Closed Alpha testing from August 21, 2024, to August 25, 2024. Let’s take a look at how you can access the Alpha version of the game.

How to get access to Splitgate 2 Closed Alpha

Splitgate 2 will be available across multiple platforms in 2025 and is currently accessible through Steam as a Closed Alpha version.

You must request access through your Steam account, and you will be notified via e-mail when you have been granted access.

Trending

Follow these steps to get access to the Closed Alpha test:

Log in to your Steam account and head to the game's page. Alternatively, go to the official website of the game and click on ‘Join the Alpha’ in the top-right corner of your screen. You should be redirected to the title's Steam page. Scroll down and click on ‘Request Access.’ Follow the instructions on the pop-up and wait for an e-mail confirmation from 1047 Games to grant you access.

This is the most obvious way to get hold of the Alpha version of the game, but it might take too long, and there is no guarantee that you will be given access.

This early release of the FPS will give you a rundown of the game's mechanics, all while testing out its overall state.

You must keep in mind that this is only the Alpha version of the game, and it is far from perfect. You might face a variety of bugs and glitches, as well as technical and server issues.

1047 Games is be open to feedback that will help its development team improve the shooter.

Also read: Splitgate 2 gameplay trailer breakdown: All Factions explored

Splitgate 2 is coming in 2025. Many players have shown interest in the title, which has unique mechanics featuring portals and factions and is seemingly different from usual shooters like CS2 and Valorant. The game will be free to play, and it will interesting to see how it is received upon release.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!