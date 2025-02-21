How to get Star Dust in Hades 2

Hades 2 is a roguelike that features a ton of content when compared to the original. With already so much to do in the game, there is also the addition of Chaos Trials. This game mode introduces a brand-new gameplay system that can help players earn a rare crafting material called Star Dust.

In this mode, you will have to defeat enemies in various trials using the loadout provided by the game to prove your skills.

This article will cover everything you need to know about getting Star Dust and finishing the Chaos Trials in Hades 2.

What is Star Dust in Hades 2

Star Dust (Image via Supergiant Games|| YouTube/@MySpaceGuide)

Star Dust is an incredibly rare crafting material that is difficult and time-consuming to unlock. It can be unlocked in the later stages of the game and doesn't have many uses unless you want Arcana Upgrades or the Beast-Loved Morsel Recipe.

Even though there is not much you can do with Star Dust, it is best to store as much of it in your inventory as possible. This is because there is a slight possibility that Supergiant might add more avenues to Hades 2 where you can use this crafting material.

How to acquire Star Dust in Hades 2

Chaos Trials (Image via Supergiant Games|| YouTube/@MySpaceGuide)

Even though Star Dust can be a time-consuming and difficult resource to obtain, the process is still fun nonetheless. You can get this crafting material by completing the Chaos Trials, which are enemy encounters with different modifiers applied.

Every trial you complete will give you a single Star Dust. However, to access the Chaos Trials, you first need to unlock the Pitch Black Stone, which can be done by completing the Abyssal Night incantation. Here are its requirements:

Fate Fabric x2

Pearl x2

Moly x2

Nightshade x2

Use it and go to the Pitch Black Stone in the Training Grounds, and you will be able to enter the Chaos Trials. However, keep in mind that paying a visit to Chaos will take away some of your health in exchange for some powers with their own disadvantages.

While you couldn't retry the trials earlier, the Olympic Update now allows their replayability. However, you can't earn more Star Dust by completing a Chaos Trial you have finished before.

