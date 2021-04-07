How to get Star General's Backpack from latest Free Fire redeem code (ID server)

Free Fire players often look out for redeem codes as they offer the opportunity to obtain an array of enticing and attractive items without spending diamonds. The only downside of these codes is that they are usually time-bound and can be used only for a specific duration.

Garena often releases them during their live streams and on social media. One of the recently released codes provides players an exclusive backpack skin - Star General's Backpack.

Also read: 3 best character combinations in Free Fire in 2021

Free Fire redeem code for Star General's Backpack

Star General's Backpack

Redeem Code: FF65HAZ8KG8H

Reward: Star General's Backpack

Players must use these codes quickly since expired ones cannot be used to obtain the rewards.

Advertisement

Note: The code mentioned above is for players in the Indonesia (ID) server. Users from other regions or servers will face the following error when trying to redeem this code on the website, "Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire

Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site: Click here

Redeem codes can be used on the official Rewards Redemption Site, and the process for redemption is

Step 1: Players must visit the Rewards Redemption Site of Garena Free Fire in the link present above.

Step 2: Next, they can log into their Free Fire accounts via any of the available methods: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, or Huawei ID.

Advertisement

Official Reward Redemption Site of Free Fire

Players with guest accounts will not be able to use the redeem code, and they are required to bind their accounts with any of the apps mentioned above.

Step 3: Gamers have to enter the aforementioned redeem code into the text field and tap on the 'Confirm' button.

Step 4: Once the redemption process is completed, rewards will be sent to the players' Free Fire accounts via the in-game mail section within 24 hours. At the same time, any currency as a reward will automatically be credited to their accounts.

If users face errors while using the redeem code, it is likely that it has expired or is not meant for the particular region.

Also read: Ajjubhai’s (Total Gaming) Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more