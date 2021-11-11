How to get Stars in Among Us

Among Us has a new update called Roles and Cosmicube that has delivered a ton of new content and mechanics to the game.

New collectible items such as Pods and Beans have made their way into the game, that help unlock some of the new items. One currency added to Among Us is Stars, which must be purchased by players.

There are new roles with special abilities and cosmetics that players can unlock with the recent Among Us update, making the Cosmicube its stand out feature.

Among Us guide: How to get Stars

The screen to purchase Stars in Among Us (Image via InnerSloth)

Stars are the new premium currency included in the Among Us Roles and Cosmicube update. Think of them as V-Bucks or VALORANT Points. They are a currency that must be bought by the player.

As InnerSloth stated themselves, they must be obtained with "cold hard cash." The process is pretty simple when it comes to purchasing Stars in Among Us. Just make sure you have the money first.

Among Us @AmongUsGame



Our biggest update just dropped. A whole new level of deception in v2021.11.9 with:

⭐️ Roles: Shapeshifter, Guardian Angel, Engineer, Scientist

⭐️ New unlockable cosmetics & Cosmicubes

⭐️ Achievements

⭐️ More!



All info: 🚨 ROLES & COSMICUBES - OUT NOW 🚨Our biggest update just dropped. A whole new level of deception in v2021.11.9 with:⭐️ Roles: Shapeshifter, Guardian Angel, Engineer, Scientist⭐️ New unlockable cosmetics & Cosmicubes⭐️ Achievements⭐️ More!All info: innersloth.com/new-roles-cosm… 🚨 ROLES & COSMICUBES - OUT NOW 🚨Our biggest update just dropped. A whole new level of deception in v2021.11.9 with:⭐️ Roles: Shapeshifter, Guardian Angel, Engineer, Scientist⭐️ New unlockable cosmetics & Cosmicubes⭐️ Achievements⭐️ More!All info: innersloth.com/new-roles-cosm… https://t.co/4u7zg0ngVr

Once you've got the cash and have made the decision to purchase this new premium currency, load into Among Us. On the main menu, go to the Shop screen by selecting the big green dollar sign at the bottom.

The top of the screen will now have several icons that you can select. Click on the giant star. It is the icon farthest to the right. This will open the page where you can buy Stars in Among Us.

There are various bundles available. Currently, you can purchase Stars in increments of 20, 30, 50, 110, or 300. Star prices range from the lowest amount of $1.99 to the highest at $24.99.

🎄 Santa Ricky @_FireMonkey HD images of the Among Us Crewmate getting more and more drowned in stars HD images of the Among Us Crewmate getting more and more drowned in stars https://t.co/pYZOMpzYvf

After you've bought some Stars, you can use them for certain cosmetics in the Cosmicube you have activated. They are purely used to buy cosmetics that alter your avatar's appearance.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

InnerSloth made a point to address any pay-to-win accusations. There are no advantages given to Among Us players who purchase and use Stars. They just help you get your hands on some of the premium cosmetics.

Edited by R. Elahi