How to get Storybook Magic in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features various currencies, such as Storybook Magic, that are used to unlock and craft different items. It is used heavily in the Storybook Vale DLC to craft newly added items. Since the currency is a major part of the base game and expansion, it is important to have some of it with you at all times.

This article covers everything you need to know about acquiring Storybook Magic in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Ways to earn Storybook Magic in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Storybook Duties (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/Serroh)

Here are a few ways to earn Storybook Magic in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

1) Storybook Duties

The game includes Storybook Duties similar to Dreamlight Duties with the only difference being that you get Storybook Magic for completing them instead of Dreamlight. These can be found in the menu, and the tasks are fairly simple, earning you between 100 to 250 for each duty you complete.

2) Storybook Vale milestones

Another way to earn Storybook Magic is by completing Storybook Vale Missions. These tasks are somewhat challenging and time-consuming, but they can be completed through natural progression. The amount of Storybook Magic you earn for completing these tasks is similar to what you get for finishing Storybook Duties.

3) Complete quests

The final way to earn Storybook Magic is to complete the game's quests. However, note that not every mission will give you this currency, as only a few offer Storybook Magic as a reward.

How to use Storybook Magic in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Storybook Vale missions (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/Serroh)

Once you have acquired Storybook Magic by completing Storybook Duties and Milestones, it is time to put the currency to good use. It can be used to craft items in the game, such as:

1) Giant Leaf Chair

10 x Mud

5 x Soil

500 Storybook Magic

2) Basic Fall Leaves Lure Trap

1 x Magma

1 x Stygian Mudskipper

1 x Pine Cone

10 x Moss

500 Storybook Magic

3) Agrabah Chair

1 x Sorcerer Hat Hermit Crab

5 x Iron Ingot

500 Storybook Magic

4) Sea Palace Window

10 x Stone

10 x Marble

10 x Volcanic Rock

500 Storybook Magic

Storybook magic is used for various creations in the game, so make sure you always have some with you.

