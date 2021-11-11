How to get stylish and cool names in PUBG New State

Krafton has finally launched its much-awaited Battle Royale title PUBG New State. Fans can head straight to their devices' application stores to install the enhanced variant of PUBG Mobile right now. They need to make sure their devices have at least 2GB of free space available.

After the installation is complete, the game asks for a user nickname, that players can set as per their choice. However, it is advised that players should choose a permanent name rather than a temporary one as it may cost them a Rename Card to make changes later on.

Players can use websites like Nickfinder.com, Fortnite Name Font, Battlegrounds Mobile Guru, and Gaming Nickname Generator to generate or choose a stylish nickname with a unique font.

PUBG New State: A step-by-step guide to set up a stylish and cool name

Players should follow the steps given below to get a unique nickname in PUBG New State:

Step 1: Browse any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Choose any of the suggested nicknames with any font. Players can also generate a desired and personalized one with a maximum of 12 characters.

Step 3: Tap on the generated username and copy it to the clipboard.

Step 4: Install and run the PUBG New State application and log in with the desired option.

Step 5: The game will ask for a nickname with a limit of 12 characters. Players can paste the generated username from the clipboard.

Step 6: Tap confirm, and make other customizations to complete the game setup.

The unique and stylish nickname will become visible in the user's profile, where players can view the same.

PUBG New State: Download size

To install PUBG New State players need a stable internet connection and around 2GB of free space. The game has a download size of 1.44GB, while the game asks for an additional update of size 232.6MB.

