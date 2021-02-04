How to get stylish names like SK Sabir Boss in Free Fire

Free Fire is a popular quick-paced battle royale title developed and published by Garena. Since its release over three years ago, the game has achieved immense success and was even the most downloaded mobile game in 2020.

This popularity has led to the emergence of content creators who regularly churn out videos related to Free Fire on online streaming platforms.

SK Sabir Boss is one of the most well-known Indian Free Fire content creators. He is known for his scintillating gameplay and currently has over 3.48 million subscribers on YouTube.

SK Sabir Boss has a massive fanbase, and many of these fans want to have a cool Free Fire IGN like him.

This article provides players with a step-by-step guide on how they can get a stylish Free Fire IGN like SK Sabir Boss.

How to get cool Free Fire IGNs like SK Sabir Boss

Players can find IGNs similar to that of SK Sabir Boss on websites like Nickfinder, as shown in the picture below:

However, if players want to create their own fancy names, they can use websites like fancytexttool.com, lingojam.com, and fancytextguru.com. They can follow the steps given below to generate stylish names on these websites:

Step 1: Players first have to open any of the websites as mentioned above.

Step 2: They then have to enter the desired name in the text field. Several results, in a variety of fonts and symbols, will appear.

Step 3: Players should choose the required output and paste it while changing the IGN in Free Fire.

How to change IGNs in Garena Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to change their IGN in Garena Free Fire:

Players first have to open Free Fire and click the "Profile" icon located on the top-left corner of the screen.

Their profile will open up. They then have to tap on the yellow name-change icon.

A dialog box will appear, asking them to enter their new IGN.

After pasting the respective name in the text field, players should click on the "390 diamonds" option.

The name of the player will be changed, and the diamonds will be deducted.

