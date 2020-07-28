PUBG Mobile sees 100 players parachute on to an island, where the last player standing triumphs and gets the Chicken Dinner. As PUBG Mobile has a vast player base, every player is asked to keep a unique in-game name (IGN).

Some of the players prefer to have a straightforward in-game name, while some like to use different types of fonts and symbols.

The players get a chance to set their in-game name in PUBG Mobile when they play it for the first time. However, it can be changed later on using the rename card.

Since the regular keyboard doesn't have symbols and creative fonts, some players look for ways of incorporating them in their PUBG Mobile account.

How to get stylish symbols in PUBG Mobile?

Many websites provide the users with a variety of fonts and symbols, that can be added to the name.

Here are some of the sites which the players can use to add symbols, or use various fonts, in their in-game name.

Fancytexttool.net

The website provides a variety of symbols along with the 'fancy text tool generator'. All that the user needs to do is enter their desired name and click on the symbol that needs to be added. There is an extensive list of symbols available for the players.

Advertisement

Coolsymbol.com

Similar to Fancytexttool, the website offers a wide range of symbols. However, the number of symbols that it provides is humongous. The symbols are grouped into different categories. The players need to click on one of them to copy it.

After the name customization is complete, they can copy the name and paste it in the dialogue box when prompted.

There are several other websites which offer the players with a variety of symbols.