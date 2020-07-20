How to get Toilet Paper in COD Mobile

The makers of COD Mobile introduced a new event right after Season 8 commenced. The ‘Solstice Awakened’ event provides you with an opportunity to obtain a different set of rewards via exchanging certain items at the Exchange Center, which is available as part of the event.
The three exchange items that are used to redeem rewards are Toilet Paper, Ration and Petrol. At the moment, players can only procure two out of these three. In this article, we will talk about how to obtain Toilet Paper in COD Mobile, to claim the various rewards.
How to obtain Toilet Paper in COD Mobile?
You will be able to obtain Toilet Paper on the following days and modes:
- 20th July – Battle Royale Mode
- 21st July – Battle Royale Mode
- 22nd July – Rust Map
- 24th July – Scrapyard Map
- 25th July – Scrapyard Map
- 27th July – Meltdown Map
- 28th July – Meltdown Map
- 29th July – Highrise Map
Killing foes in these maps and modes will provide you Toilet Paper. Garena, who are the publishers of COD Mobile in several countries, posted a photo (above) on their Instagram account that revealed the schedule for each item.
COD Mobile Exchange Center
Here are some of the significant rewards that players can get in the Exchange Center.
Guilt (Items Required) - 900 Ration + 300 Petrol + 900 Toilet Paper
Man-O-War – Nuclear Fallout (Items Required) – 500 Ration + 165 Petrol + 500 Toilet Paper
Backpack – Sight Unseen (Items Required) – 30 Petrol and 80 Toilet Paper.
The Solstice Awakened event ends on 30th July, so you still have some time to get these exchange-and-redeem rewards.Published 20 Jul 2020, 16:49 IST