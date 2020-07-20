×
How to get Toilet Paper in COD Mobile

How to get Toilet Paper in COD Mobile Solstice Awakened event
Nishant
Modified 20 Jul 2020, 16:49 IST
Feature
The makers of COD Mobile introduced a new event right after Season 8 commenced. The ‘Solstice Awakened’ event provides you with an opportunity to obtain a different set of rewards via exchanging certain items at the Exchange Center, which is available as part of the event.

Event page
The three exchange items that are used to redeem rewards are Toilet Paper, Ration and Petrol. At the moment, players can only procure two out of these three. In this article, we will talk about how to obtain Toilet Paper in COD Mobile, to claim the various rewards.

How to obtain Toilet Paper in COD Mobile?

You will be able to obtain Toilet Paper on the following days and modes:

  • 20th July – Battle Royale Mode
  • 21st July – Battle Royale Mode
  • 22nd July – Rust Map
  • 24th July – Scrapyard Map
  • 25th July – Scrapyard Map
  • 27th July – Meltdown Map
  • 28th July – Meltdown Map
  • 29th July – Highrise Map
Exchange Items with dates and modes
Killing foes in these maps and modes will provide you Toilet Paper. Garena, who are the publishers of COD Mobile in several countries, posted a photo (above) on their Instagram account that revealed the schedule for each item.

COD Mobile Exchange Center

COD Mobile exchange center
Here are some of the significant rewards that players can get in the Exchange Center.

Guilt exchange screen in COD Mobile
Guilt (Items Required) - 900 Ration + 300 Petrol + 900 Toilet Paper

Man-O-War exchange screen in COD Mobile
Man-O-War – Nuclear Fallout (Items Required) – 500 Ration + 165 Petrol + 500 Toilet Paper

Backpack exchange screen in COD Mobile
Backpack – Sight Unseen (Items Required) – 30 Petrol and 80 Toilet Paper.

The Solstice Awakened event ends on 30th July, so you still have some time to get these exchange-and-redeem rewards.

Published 20 Jul 2020, 16:49 IST
Call of Duty Mobile
