How to get Toilet Paper in COD Mobile

The makers of COD Mobile introduced a new event right after Season 8 commenced. The ‘Solstice Awakened’ event provides you with an opportunity to obtain a different set of rewards via exchanging certain items at the Exchange Center, which is available as part of the event.

Event page

The three exchange items that are used to redeem rewards are Toilet Paper, Ration and Petrol. At the moment, players can only procure two out of these three. In this article, we will talk about how to obtain Toilet Paper in COD Mobile, to claim the various rewards.

How to obtain Toilet Paper in COD Mobile?

You will be able to obtain Toilet Paper on the following days and modes:

20th July – Battle Royale Mode

21st July – Battle Royale Mode

22nd July – Rust Map

24th July – Scrapyard Map

25th July – Scrapyard Map

27th July – Meltdown Map

28th July – Meltdown Map

29th July – Highrise Map

Exchange Items with dates and modes

Killing foes in these maps and modes will provide you Toilet Paper. Garena, who are the publishers of COD Mobile in several countries, posted a photo (above) on their Instagram account that revealed the schedule for each item.

COD Mobile Exchange Center

COD Mobile exchange center

Here are some of the significant rewards that players can get in the Exchange Center.

Guilt exchange screen in COD Mobile

Guilt (Items Required) - 900 Ration + 300 Petrol + 900 Toilet Paper

Man-O-War exchange screen in COD Mobile

Man-O-War – Nuclear Fallout (Items Required) – 500 Ration + 165 Petrol + 500 Toilet Paper

Backpack exchange screen in COD Mobile

Backpack – Sight Unseen (Items Required) – 30 Petrol and 80 Toilet Paper.

The Solstice Awakened event ends on 30th July, so you still have some time to get these exchange-and-redeem rewards.